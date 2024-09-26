Efforts For Ceasefire In Kurram District Face Challenges As Clashes Continue

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The ongoing tribal clashes in Kurram District have extended into their fifth day, with rival groups engaging in heavy and automatic weapons fire. According to reports, the latest skirmishes resulted in the deaths of 14 more individuals, while 30 others were injured, as confirmed by hospital sources. The total toll from these clashes now stands at 30 dead and over 70 injured.

As the conflict rages on, major routes, including the Parachinar-Peshawar highway, remain blocked, leaving thousands of people stranded. MNA Hameed Hussain voiced his concern over the escalating situation, emphasizing the severe hardships faced by the local population.

Educational institutions in the region have been forced to shut down due to the violence. Former federal minister Sajid Turi has called on the government to take concrete steps to restore peace.

Attempts to broker a ceasefire have faced setbacks, as yesterday, the Paara Chamkani tribe refused to comply with efforts to end the hostilities for the second consecutive day. Forces, police, and community elders carrying white flags returned empty-handed, unable to negotiate peace.

Following directives from the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Commissioner of Kohat Division arrived in Parachinar to mediate, alongside district administration officials, security forces, and police. While successful talks were held with tribal elders from Balishkhel, Kharkale, and Sadda, leading to an agreement for a ceasefire, the Paara Chamkani tribe from Central Kurram declined once again, preventing any resolution.

Sources indicate that this is not the first time Paara Chamkani tribes have resisted peace efforts, as their refusal had thwarted ceasefire attempts just days earlier. The influx of over 500 militants from other districts into the Central Kurram area, previously a hub for extremists, has further complicated the security situation.

Tehreek-e-Hussaini leader Syed Tajammul Hussain highlighted that the arrival of these militants has exacerbated local tensions, turning minor disputes into deadly conflicts. He noted that the involvement of external militants in tribal disputes has drastically shifted the dynamics of the conflict, posing significant challenges for law enforcement agencies striving to restore order.

Earlier, leaders from both the Shia Jalal Bangash and Sunni Malik Fakhr Zaman Bangash communities had agreed to a ceasefire and issued video messages urging for peace. Local elders remain hopeful that renewed efforts for a ceasefire will take place today, despite the difficulties encountered.