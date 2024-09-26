Sports Gala Highlights The Impact Of Land Registration In Merged Districts

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) U.S. Consul General Shawn W. Moore participated in the closing ceremony of a sports gala organized in partnership with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the U.S. Consulate. The event, supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), brought together local leaders, community members, and youth to emphasize the importance of land registration in the merged districts.

During his address, Consul General Moore praised the role of the youth, stating, "This sports gala is more than just a competition. It symbolizes a sense of belonging, unity, and hope. For the people of the merged districts, especially the youth, hope is the foundation of development and a better future."

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, also addressed the gathering, expressing his confidence in the region's youth: "The energy, determination, and resilience of today's youth assure us that the future of this area is in safe hands. These young individuals are the future leaders, innovators, and agents of change."

USAID's efforts in supporting the land registration process in the merged districts play a crucial role in assisting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. This initiative enables landowners to secure their rights and use their land as collateral for investment. These steps are key to unlocking economic growth in the merged districts, and encouraging investment in sectors like agriculture and tourism.