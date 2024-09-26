Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College Celebrates 30 Years Of Academic Excellence

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College (SREC), one of the premier institutions in Coimbatore, proudly celebrates 30 years of academic excellence and collaboration. Established in 1994 by the renowned SNR Sons Charitable Trust, SREC has cultivated a rich history of innovation, producing industry-ready graduates with expertise across multiple engineering and disciplines.



“SREC has continuously set benchmarks in technical education, research, and industry partnerships,” Our focus is on empowering students with hands-on and research opportunities that prepare them for the dynamic demands of today's industry.



Ranked among the top autonomous engineering institutions, SREC currently offers 12 undergraduate and seven postgraduate programs in cutting-edge fields such as Aeronautical Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and VLSI Design.



A key highlight of SREC's academic journey is its deep-rooted partnerships with industry giants such as L&T, Tech Mahindra, and Roots Industries, facilitating real-world experience through internships and research collaborations. With placement success at an impressive 82%, SREC graduates have secured positions in premier companies such as Saint Gobain, Infosys, Accenture, and Mahindra.

"Our strong alumni network, particularly active in Chennai and Bangalore, remains an invaluable asset to the institution, contributing significantly to our students' career development,"



About Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College



Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College, established in 1994 by SNR Sons Charitable Trust, is a NAAC 'A+' graded institution. With over 4,400 students and 271 faculty members, SREC offers state-of-the-art undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Known for its research culture and industry collaborations, SREC has maintained an outstanding placement record across various industries. The institution is proud of its alumni, many of whom hold prestigious positions globally.



