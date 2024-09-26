SPY Tokens Offer Its Holders Various Benefits As Spacepay Changes The Way Crypto Payments Are Carried Out

(MENAFN- ValueWalk)

SpacePay has emerged as a project designed to solve digital payments. While doing this, its native token, SPY, is created to provide diverse benefits to people holding it.



Through its numerous advantages, the SPY token helps drive more people to use and engage with the SpacePay platform.



Benefits of Holding SpacePay's SPY Tokens

The SPY token gives SPacePay users some benefits: let's consider them one after the other



Loyalty Rewards and Airdrops

SPY tokens are used to reward active participants in the SpacePay platform. Holders of the token who use the platform regularly to carry out transactions will receive a monthly loyalty airdrop as a show of appreciation for their support and dedication.

Governance and Voting Rights

SPY token holders aren't just watching from the sidelines-they are also allowed to decide how the SpacePay platform grows and improves. The developers revealed that users will get to vote on important matters related to the platform, such as the introduction of new features and solutions.



This approach by the SpacePay team shows that the platform is poised to fulfill its community's needs and expectations.

Exclusive Access and Early Adoption

Holding SPY tokens allows users to access the latest features and services within the SpacePay platform, giving them the chance to try out new products before they are made available to the general public.

SpacePay users can earn income through the revenue-sharing system. This allows SPY token holders to benefit from the platform's success.

Insider Access through Quarterly Webinars

Holding the SPY token gives exclusive access to quarterly Connect webinars, with the chance to communicate directly with the SpacePay leadership team.



The 45-minute meeting will provide token holders with important information regarding the company's growth, future plans, and new ideas. It will make members feel more confident in the crypto project.

SpacePay: Transforming Crypto Payments

While the SPY tokens offer various benefits, the core part of the crypto project is how SpacePay is improving the way people use cryptocurrencies to make payments.



SpacePay is improving the digital payment system through its new solution, which easily connects with the existing card machine and allows consumers to use cryptocurrencies from over 350 digital wallets for daily transactions.



This makes using crypto for purchases as simple as using fiat currency.

This project fixes the volatility challenges that discourage many merchants from utilizing crypto payment.



It is offering them the opportunity to get the agreed-upon fiat currency amount, regardless of how the cryptocurrency price changes during the transaction.

Low Costs and Instant Settlement

The crypto project offers lower fees for consumers and merchants. Business owners only pay a 0.5% fee per transaction with the assurance of getting an instant settlement, making SpacePay an affordable and easy-to-use payment option that benefits all parties involved.

Operating on a decentralized system, SpacePay prioritizes the security and privacy of its users. The platform ensures that all transactions are protected with strong cryptography, reducing the chances of bad actors gaining access to users' accounts.



Also, members retain complete control of their funds and private keys, allowing them to manage their finances safely.

The SPY Token Presale: An Opportunity for Early Adopters

SPY token presale is live and investors can get involved early by purchasing to enjoy early users benefits. Each token costs $0.00162 at the current level.



So far, the presale has raised over $300,000, showing strong interest from the community.

To participate in the presale, interested participants can connect their MetaMask or other compatible wallets to the SpacePay website. Tokens can be purchased using various cryptocurrencies, including ETH, BNB, MATIC, USDT, USDC, AVAX, and BASE, or even with a bank card for added convenience.

The SpacePay team set the SPY token's total supply at 34 billion, with 20% allocated for public sale. The remaining tokens are distributed in the following order.



17% User Rewards and Loyalty

10% Development

9% Founders

18% Strategic Partnerships and Ecosystem

18% Marketing and Community Building 12% Reserve Fund

Thus, the features of SpacePay show the crypto project could improve the crypto payment industry, with its SPY token leading the revolution. Holding the SPY tokens is not just an investment but a chance to be part of a movement changing the future of digital transactions.

JOIN SPACEPAY COMMUNITY NOW



Website | Twitter | Telegram