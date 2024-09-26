Mega Dice Final Round Is Approaching Ahead Of The Big Launch

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) The last price increase for the Mega Dice ($DICE) presale will take place on Tuesday, September 3, the last round before the end of the presale.

In the first round of a presale, investors receive the lowest price of the token before it launches on decentralized exchanges (DEXs). At the end of every round, the price increases until the launch.

Mega Dice is reaching the final round, and there will be no more opportunities to buy $DICE at a low price.

What is Mega Dice?

Mega Dice ($DICE) is the native token of a licensed casino that is also available on Telegram. While many crypto casinos exist in today's markets, Mega Dice offers interesting features for $DICE holders.



Limited supply : $DICE supply is 420M. A low supply means the potential for price appreciation is greater as fewer tokens are available.

Crypto Futures trading : Part of the development is futures trading with leverage up to 1000x.

Limited edition NFT s: Only select $DICE holders and casino players will earn limited edition NFTs. These NFTs give the holders rewards and privileges and may also be traded in the secondary market. Stake and earn: $DICE stakers will earn rewards in the native token and SOL.

Mega Dice community

Mega Dice's Telegram channel has more than 15,000 members, a great achievement for a relatively new project. This may also indicate that the SOL-based casino is attracting the market's attention.

No blockchain project can succeed without a strong community. The rising number of followers may also indicate the number of active players the project attracted.

Mega Dice plans to launch several airdrops after the token goes live on DEX to keep users engaged. As Solana is the main net, Orca, Radiyum, or Jupiter will likely be chosen (which are all decentralized exchanges on Solana).

What is the status of the crypto gambling market?

According to recent data, the crypto gambling market is valued at around $250M. It is still a small market compared to the blockchain gaming market, which was valued at over $100B in 2023.

The crypto gambling niche is competitive but not as Decentralized Finance projects at the present time.

A recent Gambling Compliance study revealed that the number of crypto casinos operating in the UK jumped by 25% in 2023. A poll by Statista in 2024 showed that approximately 30% of online UK gamblers tried cryptocurrency casinos.

The above may show that crypto gambling is popular in the UK and may chip into the traditional gambling market over time. Being a licensed crypto casino is essential as it means the project is adhering to strict rules.

Mega Dice is a new player in the crypto gambling niche, raising around $1.7M. While the figures may be small compared to other presales, remember that the casino is already live. Mega Dice has reached $50M in monthly wagering (approx.) and has 10,000 active players per month.

It is the last chance to buy $DICE at a low price before the final price increase.

