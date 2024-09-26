Part Of Ivano-Frankivsk In Blackout Following Russian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attack overnight Thursday left a critical infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk damaged, causing a power shutdown in part of the city.

The chief of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, Svitlana Onyshchuk , reported this in Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"During the air raid alert, the region suffered an enemy attack. A critical infrastructure facility sustained damage. Part of the city was partially de-energized. The emergency repair crew is already working on restoring supply," the post says.

The fire caused by the impact has been put out with no casualties reported.

The local power distribution company, Prykarpattiaoblenergo , reported on Facebook that as a result of an overnight attack by Russian drones, electricity transmission networks were affected in Ivano-Frankivsk community. As a result, the central part of Ivano-Frankivsk is currently in blackout.

As emergency response crews scrambled to eliminate the damage, Prykarpattiaoblenergo says it will take time to restore power supply to the affected households and commercial consumers.

