5Th Khazar Business Forum Held In New York

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The 5th traditional Caspian Business Forum was held in New York,
organized by the Caspian Policy Center, Azernews
reports.
The event brought together US and Caspian region officials,
experts, and stakeholders to discuss the expanding business and
energy environment in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, as well
as regional connectivity and the COP29 agenda.
In his opening speech, Efgan Nifti, president of the Caspian
Policy Center, emphasized the region's growing importance in the
global market and food chain. He pointed out that the C5+1 meeting,
held a year ago between the Central Asian heads of state and US
President Joe Biden, marked a new phase of relations. Nifti added,
"The United States, together with G7 partners, is expanding
relations through the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and
Investment (PGI) program, which has become a key source of foreign
investment in the region."
He also underscored the strategic significance of transport
links such as the Middle Corridor, highlighting the Caspian
region's capacity to supply energy-both from hydrocarbons and
renewable sources. Referring to Azerbaijan's upcoming role as host
of the COP29 conference, Nifti stated, "The transition to 'Green
Energy' will be of decisive importance for the Caspian region in
the coming years."
U.S. Assistant Secretary for Energy Issues Geoffrey Pyatt
stressed the need for both interregional and intraregional
cooperation in delivering the Caspian region's energy resources to
global markets. He also discussed Azerbaijan's role in the green
energy transition within the COP29 framework and reaffirmed US
support for the region's energy security.
Acting PGI Coordinator Helaina Matza highlighted the importance
of the Trans-Caspian Corridor in global trade and the United
States' support for its development. She stated that her team is
exploring initial investment opportunities in rail, ports, digital
infrastructure, fiber, and distribution centers across the
region.
Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of
Turkic States, discussed the organization's commitment to
increasing the prosperity of the Turkic world through enhanced
cooperation. He noted the importance of the "Turkish World Vision
2040" and "TDT 2022-2026 Strategy" projects, while emphasizing the
strategic value of the Trans-Caspian International Corridor.
Türkiye's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Berris Ekinci,
reaffirmed Turkey's role as a reliable energy partner, highlighting
cooperation with Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia
in delivering the region's energy resources to Europe. "We strive
to achieve more through our joint efforts," she added.
Speakers such as Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur
Mammadov, Georgia's Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia,
Kazakhstan's Presidential Adviser Zulfiya Suleimenova, and others
discussed the significance of Caspian connectivity, regional
development opportunities, and Azerbaijan's leadership in
COP29.
MENAFN26092024000195011045ID1108717614
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.