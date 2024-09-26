Israeli Occupation Forces' Airstrikes Kill 13 In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Public Ministry's Emergency Operations Center announced Thursday that the death toll from the Israeli forces strike on the town of Younine in the Baalbek District in northeastern Lebanon has reached nine people.

According to a statement from the center, the number of wounded reached 11, while the work of removing the rubble is still ongoing.

Three people were killed in a strike on Aita Al-Shaab, in addition to a dead and Syrian in a strike on the town of Qana in southern Lebanon, the center reported in another statement.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that the Israeli occupation continued its raids in the morning on the Nabatieh governorate, with the forced expelling of residents from the city to safer places in Beirut, Mount Lebanon and the north, for the fourth consecutive day.

Meanwhile in the south, a building in the town of Tayr Debba, the town of Dibbine, a house in the town of Bedias, a house between Nabatieh Fawqa and Zawtar, and the town of Kfar Reman, were all struck.

Since Monday morning, Lebanon has witnessed a series of violent air strikes by the Israeli occupation forces targeting various towns in the south and other areas of Lebanon, resulting in significant human and material losses. (end)

ayb













MENAFN26092024000071011013ID1108717585