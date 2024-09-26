University Of Europe For Applied Sciences In Dubai Welcomes First Cohort For Bachelor's Programmes

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) UE Dubai launches its inaugural bachelor's programmes in Business and Management Studies, and Digital Business and Data Science

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 26 September 2024: University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai (UE Dubai) is excited to welcome its first cohort of bachelor's degree students, marking a significant milestone for the university.

This week, UE Dubai expects to welcome over 100 new students from a range of nationalities will begin their academic journey during orientation. For the first time, UE Dubai is offering bachelor's programmes in Business and Management Studies and Digital Business and Data Science, providing new opportunities for students to engage in these dynamic fields.

These practice-based, globally focused programmes are designed to equip students with the interdisciplinary skills and knowledge required to thrive in today's rapidly evolving technological landscape.

'We are thrilled to see the launch of our bachelor's programmes at UE Dubai,' said Professor Maurits van Rooijen, President of UE Dubai. 'Welcoming our first cohort of students is not only a proud moment for the university, but also marks an exciting new chapter in our role within the UAE's growing educational landscape. These programmes demonstrate our focus on offering students a globally attitude, practice-based education that equips them with the skills to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.'

The bachelor's programmes are overseen by esteemed faculty members Professor. Dr. Eman AbuKhousa and Professor Dahlia Mahmoud, who bring extensive academic and industry experience to their roles. Alongside the new bachelor's degrees, UE Dubai offers a diverse range of master's programmes, including an MA in Visual and Experience Design, an MSc in Data Science, and an MBA with 10 specializations.

The new academic year welcomes Prof. Dr. Daniel Marco-Stefan Kleber to UE Dubai as Professor of Corporate Management, bringing over 11 years of experience of academia and industry expertise in business management. Before joining UE Dubai, Prof. Dr. Kleber was Director of the Innovation Hub at Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM) and Dubai Holding, and a Professor of International Business at Jumeirah Emirates University in Dubai, focusing on Corporate Innovation Management.

He has held leadership roles, such as Program Director of International Management and Economics at MODUL University Dubai and served on the Studies and Examination Committee (SEC). He was also appointed to the International University Evaluation Committee (IUEC) by the Ministry of Education for evaluating EU universities, and has delivered lectures and workshops in countries like the UK, Netherlands, and Poland. Prof. Kleber holds a PhD in Management Sciences, specializing in Value Co-Creation and Innovation, along with three German Master's degrees in International Management, Financial Services, and Information Management. His industry experience includes working for multinational corporations like SAP AG in Switzerland and Fa. Conequity UG in Germany.

Students at UE Dubai benefit from the university's strong industry connections, with partnerships spanning over 150 brands. These connections provide students with opportunities to work on real-world projects, secure internships, and develop essential skills for the workforce, including critical thinking and collaboration. The university's emphasis on hands-on learning in a diverse, supportive environment ensures that graduates are well-prepared for the demands of the global workforce.

As part of the larger UE network, which includes over 5,800 students and more than 90 professors across its German campuses, UE Dubai students have the option to participate in exchange programmes in Germany. This opportunity offers them a chance to experience different cultural and academic perspectives, enriching their educational journey.

UE is recognized as one of Germany's top-ranked private universities, serving students from more than 140 countries. With its expansion into Dubai, the university continues to offer world-class, interdisciplinary education, preparing students for successful careers in business, technology, and beyond.