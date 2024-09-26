Unlock Key Trade And Economic Insights On UAE For Strategic Advantage With Maersk's Latest E-Book

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Maersk has launched the third edition of its IMEA Digest providing critical insights into key markets of the Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa (IMEA).

As the global continues to evolve rapidly, some of the key questions in the boardroom are centred around chains. With the marketplace being influenced by unforeseen disruptions, geo-political tensions and emerging advanced technologies, it is crucial for supply chain leaders to stay informed and agile. However, finding the right information on the markets in which companies either operate or are interested in expanding into can often be difficult due to numerous and sometimes differing information or expert opinions that are publicly available.

Maersk's IMEA Supply Chain Digest e-book series seeks to address this issue and ease the burden of information gathering for supply chain leaders. Launched in 2023, the e-book series aims to provide a comprehensive evaluation of key developments and relevant trends that have unfolded over a six-month period, as well as an outlook on growth prospects for the coming months. In this latest edition, Maersk provides an overview of these insights for 18 key markets across the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East and Africa regions.

The UAE features as one of these key markets in the e-book, and readers are provided with insights and statistics on key highlights and relevant trends and developments in the first half of 2024. For example, how the strong performance of various industries in the UAE, such as tourism, construction, transportation, real estate, manufacturing, and finance, has paved the way for a thriving local economy in the first half of 2024.

The e-book also examines some of the strategic trade agreements signed by the UAE during this period and how they work hand-in-hand with the UAE's expansive trade networks to open up new markets for businesses in the UAE. In addition, the e-book provides insights into how government initiatives and investments in technology and infrastructure are driving the nation's economic progress.

Last but not least, the e-book also provides an outlook on how these factors will impact the growth prospects in the UAE for the rest of 2024 and beyond.

Here's a glimpse into a few key highlights of UAE that can be found in the e-book:

To learn more, download Maersk's e-book here .