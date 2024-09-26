Brazilian Officials Project Fiscal Improvement Despite Market Skepticism

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's fiscal performance for 2024 will surpass investor expectations, according to Treasury Secretary Rogerio Ceron.



The plans to cancel a portion of the R$40.5 billion ($7.36 billion) in expenses excluded from this year's fiscal target.



This cancellation could reach up to R$10 billion ($1.82 billion), significantly improving the primary deficit.



The Brazilian government had authorized spending outside the fiscal target to address natural disasters.



These funds were allocated for flood relief in Rio Grande do Sul and nationwide forest fire prevention efforts.







However, not all of this emergency funding will be necessary. Brazil's public finances remain a key concern for investors in Latin America's largest economy.



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has increased spending while delaying structural expenditure reforms. The government also relies more heavily on extraordinary revenues.

Economic Outlook

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad believes Brazil will receive a sovereign credit rating upgrade next year. This optimistic view contrasts sharply with investor pessimism , which has negatively impacted local stocks and the real's performance.



Brazil's 2024 budget report projects a primary deficit of R$68.8 billion ($12.51 billion). The government aims to keep the deficit within R$28.8 billion ($5.24 billion), utilizing legal provisions for certain expenditures.

Fiscal Challenges

Brazil's nominal budget deficit has grown under Lula's administration. This larger deficit may complicate efforts to control public debt as the central bank raises interest rates.



Brazilian policymakers have highlighted fiscal policy as the main inflation risk. They warn that slowing structural reforms and fiscal discipline could raise the economy's neutral interest rate.

Debt and Interest Rates

Ceron predicts Brazil's debt will end the year below 78% of GDP. The debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 77.84% in June, according to central bank data.



Brazil's debt is influenced by fiscal results, interest rates, and GDP. While the fiscal situation improves, rising interest rates may offset some gains in the short term.



Ceron suggests Brazil might tap international markets in 2024, citing positive external outlooks for Latin America's largest economy. He believes the current window for emissions is favorable.



As Brazil navigates its fiscal challenges, the government's optimistic projections contrast with market skepticism. The coming months will reveal whether these ambitious fiscal goals can be achieved.



