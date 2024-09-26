Al Faleh Educational Holding's Dikg Honoured With 'My White Flag' Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha International Kindergarten (DIKg), a part of Al Faleh Educational Holding, has been awarded the prestigious“My White Flag” Award at the Certificate of Appreciation level by the of Education and Higher Education for the 2023-2024 academic year.

This recognition highlights DIKg's achievement of completing the academic year with zero violations, underscoring the school's dedication to educational excellence and regulatory compliance.

The award ceremony, held yesterday, at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education headquarters in Al Qatifiya, honoured schools that have met the ministry's highest standards of performance and conduct. The event was attended by the Head of DIKg, Catherine Ruth Jones, who accepted the award on behalf of the school.

Director of Academic Affairs – Primary and Secondary Education, Al Faleh Educational Holding, Edward Cooper, shared his pride in this accomplishment:“We are thrilled to receive this recognition. It reflects the hard work and commitment of our staff, students, and families to maintaining a high standard of education and care. We remain committed to creating a nurturing environment where children can thrive academically, socially, and personally.”

Chief Executive Officer of Al Faleh Educational Holding Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al Thani, added:“This award is a testament to our commitment to providing a safe, inclusive, and high-quality educational experience for all students. At Doha International Kindergarten, we strive to ensure that every child is given the opportunity to grow in a supportive environment that values both academic and personal development.”

Doha International Kindergarten offers full-time education for children aged 3-5 years, following the National Curriculum of England's Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS). The school's programme is designed to prepare students for primary education, with an emphasis on promoting respect for cultural diversity and fostering a love of learning.