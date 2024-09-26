NASA, Boeing, Coast Guard spokespersons to testify around collapse of Titan submersible

(MENAFN) Representatives from NASA, Co., and the U.S. Coast Guard are set to testify on Thursday regarding the implosion of the Titan submersible, which occurred during its descent to the Titanic wreckage in June 2023, resulting in the deaths of five individuals, including OceanGate co-founder Stockton Rush. This testimony is part of a public hearing by the Coast Guard that seeks to investigate the circumstances surrounding the disaster.



The hearing has already highlighted concerns about the operational practices of OceanGate, with former operations director David Lochridge expressing frustrations about the company's focus on profit over scientific exploration. He described a culture within the company that prioritized expediency in getting the Titan into the water rather than ensuring safety and adherence to standard review practices.



Thursday's witnesses include Justin Jackson from NASA, Mark Negley from Boeing, and officials from the Coast Guard. Earlier testimony revealed that the Titan submersible had not undergone independent safety reviews, raising significant scrutiny in the undersea exploration community regarding its unconventional design.



The final dive on June 18 involved the crew losing contact with the support ship, Polar Prince, after a series of text exchanges about their depth and weight. One of the last communications stated, "all good here," before the submersible imploded. The wreckage was later discovered approximately 330 yards from the Titanic's bow, and no survivors were found.



OceanGate has since suspended operations and has been represented by an attorney during the hearings. Co-founder Guillermo Sohnlein, who departed the company prior to the incident, expressed hope that the tragedy would not deter future deep-sea exploration.



The hearing, which is expected to last through Friday, aims to shed light on the causes of the disaster and the operational ethos of OceanGate, as the world grapples with the implications for private underwater exploration in the future.

