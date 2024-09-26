Palestine Football Association anticipates FIFA to accept ban on Israel

(MENAFN) The Palestine Association (PFA) announced on Wednesday that has received an independent legal assessment regarding potential sanctions against the Israel Football Association for alleged violations of human rights and humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip. The PFA expressed its appreciation for FIFA's professionalism and impartiality in addressing the issue, particularly in engaging legal experts for a thorough evaluation. They reiterated their confidence in the fairness of the ongoing process.



As the recognized football authority in the Palestinian territories, the PFA emphasized its right to develop and promote football across areas recognized under international law, including the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem. This assertion is backed by a recent ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and numerous resolutions from the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council that reinforce international legitimacy in this matter. The PFA has stated that it is awaiting a final decision, which is anticipated to be reviewed by the FIFA Council on October 3.



The push for sanctions originated in April when the PFA petitioned FIFA to take action against Israel for its alleged violations in the Gaza Strip. This call for action comes amid ongoing violence in the region, which escalated following a cross-border attack by Hamas in October of last year. Since then, local health authorities report that nearly 41,500 people, primarily women and children, have been killed, with over 96,000 others injured as a result of Israel's military operations in Gaza.

