Germany’s Chancellor says war between Israel, Hezbollah 'must not escalate any further'

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated on Wednesday that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah "must not escalate" further, warning of the potential for a regional conflagration. He expressed his concerns on X, emphasizing that the situation poses a significant risk not only to the immediate parties involved but also to the broader Middle East. Scholz reiterated Germany's support for negotiations aimed at achieving a cease-fire, underscoring the importance of efforts to de-escalate tensions.



In his remarks, Scholz mentioned that he had communicated these sentiments directly to Lebanon's Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, reaffirming Germany's commitment to pursuing a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The German Chancellor's focus on diplomacy highlights the need for collaborative international efforts to mitigate the dangers associated with escalating violence in the region, particularly in light of recent events.



Since Monday morning, Israel has carried out a series of airstrikes on Lebanon, resulting in nearly 610 fatalities and over 2,000 injuries, according to Lebanese health authorities. The situation has intensified as Hezbollah and Israel have engaged in cross-border hostilities, a development that has been fueled by the broader Israeli military operations in Gaza. Since the outbreak of these hostilities, the death toll in Gaza has risen to over 41,400, with a significant proportion of the victims being women and children.



The international community has voiced alarm over the ongoing strikes on Lebanon, with concerns that such actions could lead to the spread of the Gaza conflict throughout the region. Scholz's remarks resonate with these warnings, as he calls for immediate diplomatic intervention to prevent further escalation and to protect civilians caught in the crossfire. The urgent need for a cease-fire and a diplomatic solution remains critical as the conflict continues to pose a threat to regional stability.

