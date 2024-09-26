Biden to declare plans enhancing support for Ukraine’s military on Thursday

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden announced plans to unveil a series of actions on Thursday aimed at enhancing support for Ukraine's military in its ongoing conflict with Russia. During an event with world leaders on Wednesday, Biden introduced a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukrainian Recovery and Reconstruction, emphasizing the U.S. commitment to standing with Ukraine both now and in the future. He underscored the importance of providing Ukraine with the necessary resources to prevail on the battlefield while also fostering a free and independent future.



The announcement was made on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's 79th session in New York. Biden revealed that the declaration had garnered significant commitments from over 30 countries and the European Union. He noted that as Ukraine continues to implement vital reforms to combat corruption, the U.S. is dedicated to equipping the country with the resources required to rebuild stronger than before. Biden acknowledged the substantial damage inflicted by Russian attacks but highlighted Ukraine's economic resilience, stating that its GDP is stable and growing.



Biden reiterated the commitment to assist Ukraine in achieving economic revival while ensuring accountability for the damages caused by Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who spoke at the conference, described the declaration as "truly strong" and emphasized the importance of focusing on Ukraine's reconstruction. He stated that the shared commitment among nations to support Ukraine is crucial for its path toward EU integration, asserting that tangible support must be realized this year.



Zelenskyy emphasized the interconnection between security and prosperity, arguing that those who assist Ukraine now will be the first to benefit from its large-scale reconstruction efforts. He called for continued solidarity and action to ensure a stable and prosperous future for Ukraine amidst ongoing challenges.

