The Bicycle Industry Care Center In Taiwan, CHC Boosting Taiwan Bicycle Industry With New Supports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan is a leading country in the global bicycle industry, with a complete to provide related products worldwide. However, the international bicycle has shrunk in recent years, due to retailers' high inventory levels and consumer market declines. Taiwan has undoubtedly been affected during this wave. To thrive in a changing international landscape, the Cycling & Tech Center (CHC) aims to support Taiwanese bicycle-related industries.



The General Manager of the CHC, Johnson Wu, delivers a speech on the regulations and information regarding the international market.

In 2024, with support from the Industrial Development Administration (IDA) of Taiwan, CHC is actively promoting industry support and policy initiatives. These efforts include talent cultivation, training professionals to address workforce shortages in traditional industries, and establishing the Bicycle Industry Care Center to help Taiwan's bicycle-related enterprises adapt to global industry trends. This care center is a unique service, allowing CHC to stay close to local bicycle-related manufacturers, and facilitating two-way communication between the Taiwanese government and companies. CHC not only serves as a bridge to connect them but also executes the entire project.

The dedicated service, the Bicycle Industry Care Center, can be found on CHC's official website. Through this care center, CHC has actively conducted surveys and research on domestic manufacturers through telephone and questionnaires to track business health and trends. This aims to understand the problems and financial issues companies are facing, but CHC also provides consultations for manufacturers and addresses industry needs. As of September 2024, CHC has organized seminars and workshops to gear numerous companies to international standards, such as holding a conference on Trends and Applications of E-Commerce Integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and organizing a lecture on the EU's New Battery Regulations. With these resources, CHC has helped companies increase their competitiveness and stay up-to-date on industry trends.

In addition to tracking the industry and providing support, CHC is a member of the Bicycling Alliance for Sustainability (BAS). It also assists Taiwanese manufacturers in transitioning to net-zero carbon emissions and pursuing sustainable development. CHC supports companies working on recycled bicycle materials applications and the digital integration of products. These projects are currently in progress and are expected to meet the objectives of low-carbon smart upgrading and transformation.

To tackle challenges and pursue sustainability, industry stakeholders must collaborate closely. Especially nowadays with intense global competition and rapid changes in the bicycle industry environment, the government and enterprises need to have two-way communication and get to work together on industry transformation.

