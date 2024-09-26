From £300K To £3Million: Trade Mastermind Unveils Remarkable Success Story

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Trade Mastermind's huge success story, Chris Sadler, shares how he scaled his business to an annual to reach £3 million in 18 months.

PETERBOROUGH, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, ENGLAND, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Trade Mastermind, founded by Joseph Valente, former winner of BBC's The Apprentice, has showcased an extraordinary success story in a recent podcast interview. Chris Sadler, owner of KimbleTech, shared his inspiring journey of growing his business from £300,000 to £3 million in annual revenue within just 18 months, thanks to the strategic support and mentoring provided by Trade Mastermind .Chris's story begins with over a decade of frustration and stagnation in the trade industry, where he faced the daunting prospect of returning to traditional employment. A turning point came when he received an email from Joseph Valente offering a free webinar. This simple gesture reignited Chris's entrepreneurial spirit and set him on a path to transform his business.Venturing into the competitive solar energy market , Chris shattered the myth that only large companies can succeed in this sector. His journey, marked by perseverance and guided by the expert mentorship of Trade Mastermind, demonstrates the transformative power of strategic business support.“Trade Mastermind gave me the tools and confidence to break through the barriers that were holding me back. The results speak for themselves,” said Chris.The podcast concludes with a call to action for other tradespeople who are seeking to scale their businesses. Trade Mastermind invites ambitious individuals to discover how the right guidance and mentorship can lead to remarkable growth and success in the trade industry.For more information and to listen to the full podcast interview , visitAbout Trade Mastermind:Trade Mastermind is a leading UK training and mentoring organisation dedicated to helping trade professionals and construction business owners achieve sustainable growth and success. Founded by Joseph Valente, Trade Mastermind provides industry-specific training, practical support, and expert guidance to transform sole traders and small businesses into thriving enterprises.

