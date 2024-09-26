Welltory Closes $3 Million Credit Facility From Braavo Capital To Invest In Platform Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltory, the leading all-in-one personalized and wellness app, is pleased to announce it has closed a $3 million credit line with Braavo Capital. The funding will empower Welltory to invest deeper into its strategic product and growth to become the leader in the preventative and people-centric care categories.

Welltory already empowers people to understand their wellness data and make personalized, smarter choices for healthier living. With Braavo Capital's support, Welltory can push the boundaries of science and even further, advancing its mission through new algorithms, AI innovations, and impactful research - all aimed at building an ecosystem that helps 100 million people measurably improve their health.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Welltory as they continue their journey towards becoming a dominant force in the wellness space," said Mark Loranger, CEO of Braavo Capital. "As a long-time financing partner since 2018, we have seen Welltory grow its subscription app business to over 10 million users and were eager to lead their latest round of funding. This $3 million commitment underscores our belief in the team and their vision."

Welltory CEO Jane Smorodnikova

reiterated the sentiment; "This funding from Braavo Capital is a crucial milestone in our growth strategy. With their support, we can amplify our efforts to bring cutting-edge wellness solutions to millions of users worldwide, making preventative and user-centric care accessible to all."

About Braavo Capital

Established in 2015, Braavo Capital is the leading funding partner for the world's most successful app businesses. Having facilitated over $1 billion in financing and supported over 8000 apps since inception, Braavo offers a range of financing products, from on-demand receivables financing to multi-million dollar bespoke credit facilities.

About Welltory

Welltory is the tech company behind the leading all-in-one wellness app, consistently ranked in the Top 50 Grossing Health & Fitness apps and featured 20 times by the App Store. With a focus on preventative, people-centered care, Welltory is revolutionizing wellness by delivering accessible, data-driven health solutions to millions worldwide. Over 65% of Welltory Premium members report better sleep, lower stress, and improved physical activity.

SOURCE Welltory; Braavo Capital

