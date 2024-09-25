Qatar Affirms Joint Efforts To Protect Rights Of Women, Children In Conflict Situation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of Social Development and Family Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad has affirmed Qatar's keenness on continuous co-operation with international partners to enhance the protection of the rights of women and children in conflict situation, and to ensure their effective participation in rebuilding societies after these conflicts.

This came in the speech of HE the Minister of Social Development and Family, who represented the State of Qatar, at the high-level side event held under the title 'Promoting and Protecting the Human Rights of Women and Children in conflict and post-conflict situations', within the work of the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, in Geneva.

In her speech, HE the Minister of Social Development and Family underscored the importance of this event, which seeks to mobilize efforts for joint action to promote and protect the human rights of women and children in conflict and post-conflict situations. HE the Minister of Social Development and Family drew attention to the urgent humanitarian challenges facing the world today, and in this regard touched on the painful reality experienced by families in conflict zones, noting that thousands of children, women, the elderly and people with disabilities have lost their basic rights to security, dignity and peace.

She pointed to Qatar's role and its keenness to follow the approach of preventive diplomacy and effective multilateral dialogue, noting the State's great efforts to reunite families from Ukraine to ensure that children are reunited with their families and protected, and has taken all appropriate measures to avoid the dispersion of families and to restore family contacts by providing information and facilitating efforts to search for missing persons.

In this context, HE the Minister of Social Development and Family called on the international community to shoulder its humanitarian responsibilities and work to build a future of lasting peace and justice.

In the context of her speech, HE the Minster pointed to the importance of the 30th anniversary of the International Year of the Family, stressing that the family is the cornerstone in building stable and prosperous societies, and that it is necessary to protect families from the factors of disintegration surrounding them.

She affirmed the commitment of the State of Qatar and other countries to the joint pledge entitled 'Human Rights 75 .. Family Pledge' presented last year, which enhances support and protection for the family as the true and permanent wealth of nations.

HE the Minister noted the pioneering role of the State of Qatar in enhancing family stability and protecting it from threats, whether those resulting from conflicts, the effects of modern technology or social and economic transformations, and stressed the State's commitment to continuing its approach that places the family at the heart of development and humanitarian efforts, in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030.

