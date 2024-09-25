Limey Launches Major Platform Updates: Editable Links, UTM Tags, Media Gallery, Site Duplication And More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Limey unveils powerful new features-editable links, UTM tags, gallery, and site duplication-to boost user customization and content management.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Limey , the popular all-in-one for managing content, is excited to announce a series of significant updates aimed at enhancing user experience and customization. The new features include the ability to edit links, an enhanced media supporting images and videos, UTM tags, and a site duplication feature-making Limey a more versatile solution for creators and businesses alike.

Editable Links: More Control Over Your Content

With Limey's new editable links feature, users can easily modify their URLs whenever necessary, providing increased flexibility. This is particularly beneficial for creators and businesses that frequently update their content or promotions, as they can now change links across their Limey account without the need to recreate QR codes or shortened URLs.

Media Gallery: Showcasing Images and Videos

Limey's media gallery now supports both images and videos, offering users a visually engaging way to display their content. Whether you're a content creator looking to showcase your latest project or a business promoting products and services, this update allows for more dynamic presentations that cater to modern audiences.

Site Duplication: Streamlining Multiple Projects

For users managing multiple projects or campaigns, Limey introduces a powerful site duplication feature. This tool allows users to copy existing sites with ease, making it possible to replicate layouts, content, and design settings. It's an invaluable resource for those working with similar site structures across different platforms, saving time and effort while maintaining consistency.

UTM Tags: Easily Track Performance

Limey's new updates also include the ability to add UTM tags for shortened links, allowing users to easily track the performance of their URLs in campaigns. This feature simplifies analytics, helping businesses gain insights into their traffic sources without extra effort.

“We're proud of these new features because they give our users even more control and creativity,” said Edan Ben-Atar, Founder of Limey.“Limey has always been about making online presence management as easy and powerful as possible, and these updates take that mission even further.”

A Platform That Grows with You

Limey, known for its QR code generation and link shortening services, has quickly become an essential tool for businesses, creators, and influencers. With thousands of users and growing, the platform continues to evolve to meet the diverse needs of its community.

Whether you're a digital nomad, small business owner, or creative professional, Limey's new features make it easier to manage and scale your online presence. From one-page sites to complex portfolios, Limey offers the tools needed to succeed in today's digital landscape.

About WebLime and Limey

WebLime, a trusted web design company , specializes in building high-performing websites and executing digital marketing strategies. As the creators of Limey, WebLime has developed an all-in-one platform designed to streamline content management for individuals and businesses. Limey offers customizable link shortening, QR code generation, and one-page website creation, providing users with a comprehensive solution for managing their online presence. Together, WebLime and Limey empower thousands to thrive online with innovative tools and expert design services.

Introducing Limey's New Media Gallery Block

