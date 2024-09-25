Xinhua Silk Road: Cultural Event Held In SE. China's Dehua To Foster Cultural Exchange, Boost Global Cooperation In Ceramic Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The 2024 Dehua International Ceramic Culture Week kicked off on September 19 in Dehua County, Quanzhou City of southeast China's Fujian Province.

This year's Ceramic Culture Week attracted numerous domestic and foreign merchants, with an area of 10,000 square meters, featuring several renowned ceramic brands from Russia, the UK, Germany, and other countries.

Photo shows the Halloween-themed craft ceramics displayed in the exhibition hall of Quanzhou Kaideli Ceramics Co., Ltd. (Provided by Li Hao)

Fang Junqin, head of Dehua County, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the event, encouraging merchants to leverage the event to expand cooperation and seek common development.

Dehua has a ceramic-making history of over 3,700 years, making it one of

the earliest export ceramic regions and currently the largest producer and exporter of ceramic crafts in China, with products sold to over 190 countries and regions.

The international recognition of Dehua ceramics is steadily increasing, drawing more and more visitors to experience the charm of this "porcelain capital".

In recent years, Dehua ceramics have frequently appeared on the international stage. The "Blanc de Chine -- Dehua Porcelain" international exhibition tour which started from August 2023, has brought Dehua ceramics to Southeast Asia, Europe and America.

Since 2023, Dehua has signed 26 projects related to porcelain and cultural tourism through overseas associations and chambers of commerce, with a total investment of 19.192 billion yuan.

Dehua has promoted innovation and brand building through policy support and investment in research and development, enhancing product value. From January to July of this year, Dehua's export reached 2.035 billion yuan, with a year-on-year increase of 18.42 percent, demonstrating strong development momentum.

