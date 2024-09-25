Qatar Outclass Singapore In AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers Opener

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar started their AFC U-20 Asian Cup China 2025 Qualifiers campaign on a flying note, beating Singapore 3-0 in their opening Group J match at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa today, September 25.



The home side took the lead as early as the ninth minute through Ibrahim Mohammadali, who scored from outside the box.

Mohamed Khaled Gouda doubled their joy in the 20th minute as Singapore were left with a mountain to climb going into the break.

Qatar maintained their high tempo approach in the second half and went 3-0 up in the 54th minute, with midfielder Bassam Adel Eid finding the back of the net to wrap up victory.

Qatar beat Singapore during the AFC U-20 Asian Cup China 2025 Qualifiers at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium-Qatar on September 25, 2024. (Photo by Rajan Vadakkemuriyil / The Peninsula)

At Doha's Grand Hamad Stadium, Jordan were even more prolific, beating Hong Kong 7-0 in other Group J match.

The opening minutes were a cagey affair but Jordan gradually began to exert their grip on the game.



After several half chances, the West Asian side finally found the back of the net through forward Odeh Burhan Fakhoury in the 37th minute.

It got worse for Hong Kong, China as they were hit again five minutes later with Mahmoud Mohammad Theeb doubling Jordan's advantage.

Any hope Hong Kong, China had of mounting a comeback in the second half were dashed by Abdelrahman Alkhdour's goal in the 47th minute.

AFC U-20 Asian Cup China 2025 Qualifiers - Qatar vs Singapore. (Pic: Rajan Vadakkemuriyil / The Peninsula)

Jordan, aware that goal difference could be pivotal, continued to push and were rewarded again through Ibrahim Mohammad Sabra (51st), Omar Khader Joo (60th), Mohammad Ahmed Taha (80th) and Anas Ashraf Alkhob (90th).



Qatar is hosting the Group J games with Friday's action set to witness Jordan playing Singapore while Qatar will face Hong Kong.

All group winners, along with the five best-placed runners-up, will progress to the final tournament and be joined by 1985 champions China, who also hosted the 2010 edition.