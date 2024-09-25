National Guard Soldiers Destroy Two Russian Ammo Depots In Donetsk Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Artillerymen from Ukraine's National Guard have destroyed two Russian ammunition depots, a mortar and a temporary enemy location on the Donetsk axis.
National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, such actions every day in all sectors of the front, including in the most difficult areas in the Donetsk region, make it possible to slow down and stop the Russians.
Video: Official Telegram channel of National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko
