Byutv's Viral Comedy Studio C Celebrates 3 Billion Views And 20 Seasons With 4 Special Guest Stars And Returning Original Cast Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Terry Crews, Will Forte, Jack McBrayer and Steven He to appear on sketch comedy series, with Matt Meese back full time

BYUtv , the home of free inspiring family entertainment – available over streaming, cable and satellite – today announced that fan-favorite, live studio sketch comedy series "Studio C" has reached three billion views on YouTube and will be back for two more seasons with a fall premiere of season 19 and a spring 2025 premiere of season 20. Season 19 will kick off with a celebratory episode on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET that will feature the full-time return of original cast member Matt Meese, beloved for his portrayal of "Scott Sterling ." Terry Crews ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Everybody Hates Chris") and YouTube star Steven He, known for his "Asian Dad" character and "emotional damage" catchphrase, will guest star in season 19, with Will Forte ("Saturday Night Live," "The Last Man on Earth") and Jack McBrayer ("30 Rock," "Wreck-It Ralph") guest starring in season 20. All aired episodes of the show are available to stream for free on the BYUtv app and at BYUtv, and sketches will continue to be featured across social media.

Guest star Terry Crews with“Studio C” cast at taping

A viral phenom, with past guest stars including Emmy winner Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live," "Kenan") and Jon Heder ("Napoleon Dynamite," "Blades of Glory"), "Studio C" derives universally loved humor from everyday life through shareable sketches that offer comic perspective on commonplace scenarios and pop culture commentary. Recently posted viral hit videos include "The Power of Fortune Cookies " (64M views), "They're in Training " (33M views), "I Am. Batman. " (25M views) and "Business or Pleasure " (10M views).

"Bringing families and friends together with laugh-out-loud, feel-good humor that everyone can enjoy is one of the many reasons why 'Studio C' continues to be a success year after year," said Andra Johnson Duke, head of content at BYUtv. "These next two seasons are more star-studded than anything we've done with beloved guest stars, extravagant musical numbers and popular sketches making their return. Delivering clean comedy on this scale, with a live studio audience, is rewarding and uplifting for the kids and parents connecting through it."

Both seasons feature new cast members Hugh Clark and Michelle Knapp, alongside returning cast members Garet Allen, Kiri Case, Dalton Johnson, Carl Foreman, Jericho Lopez, Matt Meese, Aleta Myles, Tori Pence and Naomi Winders.

The new episodes will be packed with family-friendly humor, celebrity impressions, musical pieces and trademark pop culture parodies, including Guy Fieri, "Back to the Future," "Harry Potter," "Big Mouth Billy Bass," "Twilight" and "Snow White." In season 19, an off-set "BTS" parody incorporating singing and dancing is anticipated to be one of the series' most ambitious sketches to date. "Studio C" is produced by Kaleidoscope Pictures, with Jake Van Wagoner ("Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out," "Impractical Jokers") returning as showrunner along with producer Micah Merrill for Kaleidoscope and executive producer Luke Johnson for BYUtv.

"Matt Meese returning full time is a delight that brings a level of contagious joy to the cast and our crew," said Van Wagoner. "It's a truly collaborative production, and creative, contagious cast interaction is wonderful. We believe fans both lifelong and new will feel that energy as they watch these new seasons together."

BYUtv is available across the country via multiple digital media platforms, cable and satellite. For a complete listing of BYUtv's programming and to view full episodes, download the app or visit

. BYUtv streams for free with no subscriptions, in-app purchases or ads. The network is always streaming live, and past and current seasons are all available to binge.

About BYUtv

BYUtv provides families more than 2,000 hours of uplifting and compelling programming they can enjoy together. The Emmy-winning network's content is trusted, contemporary and clean, yet clever and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv's diverse portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes scripted and unscripted dramas and comedies, competition shows, concert specials and collegiate sports pregame and postgame coverage. BYUtv is available in approximately 40 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and more than 130 major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all its content live and free of charge over the internet. Today, BYUtv has more than three million YouTube subscribers and three billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms at no cost, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Vizio, Samsung, LG, Sony, Xfinity X1, Xbox, Windows, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv. Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.

SOURCE BYUtv

