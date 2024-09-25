SIPPS Program Reconfirmed By Kansas Department Of Education For Evidence-Based Reading Instruction

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOPEKA, Kansas, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas Department of Education has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing literacy education by reconfirming Collaborative Classroom's SIPPS ® program

on its Approved List of Evidence-Based Programs & Practices. This recognition highlights SIPPS as a trusted resource for Kansas educators dedicated to fostering reading success in students across the state.

SIPPS

is a comprehensive, research-based program designed to support K–12 students in developing the foundational literacy skills necessary for fluent and independent reading. The program's structured, differentiated approach has been widely recognized by states and literacy leaders for its efficacy in addressing the diverse needs of new and striving readers.

"We are honored that the Kansas Department of Education continues to endorse SIPPS as a vital tool for literacy instruction," said Kelly Stuart, CEO and President of Collaborative Classroom. "This continued recognition highlights the program's effectiveness in enhancing student reading skills and our ongoing dedication to supporting Kansas educators with evidence-based tools that drive meaningful outcomes."

The SIPPS program offers a systematic scope and sequence coupled with a placement assessment that allows educators to group students with similar needs, providing targeted small-group instruction. In addition, mastery tests are included to monitor progress and guide instructional decision-making. For older students and those in need of intensive support, including those with dyslexia, SIPPS offers age-appropriate texts and multisensory instruction, ensuring all students have the opportunity to succeed.

"As literacy remains a top priority for Kansas educators, especially with the Blueprint for Literacy initiative, we are committed to continuing our support for schools and districts," said Ricky Shafer, Manager of Educational Partnerships at Collaborative Classroom. "SIPPS provides educators with the tools they need to implement structured, evidence-based practices that help students achieve reading proficiency."

About SIPPS



SIPPS

is a research-based intervention program designed to support K–12 students in developing foundational literacy skills. With its structured instructional routines, SIPPS equips educators to deliver effective intervention and accelerate student growth in reading.

About Collaborative Classroom



Collaborative Classroom is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that all students become proficient readers, writers, and critical thinkers. Through its evidence-based programs and professional learning opportunities, Collaborative Classroom supports educators in creating inclusive learning environments where every student can thrive.

Since 1980, Collaborative Classroom's programs have impacted over 8 million students and 328,000 teachers nationwide, fostering academic excellence and promoting equity in education.

For more information about Collaborative Classroom and its SIPPS program, visit

.

SOURCE Collaborative Classroom

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED