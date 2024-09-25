Ziggy Records Creates World's First AI-Generated Vinyl Record

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zaggy Stirdust - The Worlds First AI To Vinyl Record

All profits to go to Jazz Angels in support of education

- Mark Hoover

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anyone who knows music knows everything sounds better on vinyl, even AI-generated music. To celebrate the launch of Ziggy Records , an online-retail record store that targets a new generation of vinyl-record enthusiasts, the retailer created what may be the world's first vinyl record to feature 100% AI-generated music, creatively named Zaggy Stirdust (more on that below).

Ziggy Records – named after owner Mark Hoover's favorite record, David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars – will cater to music lovers with its inventory of over 50,000 new, used, audiophile, and import records from all genres: classical, jazz, rock, pop, soul, soundtracks, and hard-to-find gems.

“Since I began collecting vinyl in the late '60s, I've been on a continuous quest for the perfect sound. Over the years, I've learned that true vinyl enthusiasts strive for authenticity,” said Hoover.“I've come to appreciate that the selection process for vinyl narrows with experience. The 'Aha!' moment happens when you combine a quality playback system with a clean, well-produced record.”

“As AI emerges, the music industry faces a new frontier, one we must explore thoughtfully. With that thought, Zaggy Stirdust was born,” he added.“We're igniting this conversation by introducing the first AI-generated vinyl record, following all industry standards like any band covering a song,” said Hoover.“While the duration of this journey remains uncertain, Zaggy Stirdust stands prepared to embrace the challenges and continue the conversation.”

Zaggy Stirdust was created by Dallas-based ad agency TRG and AudiophileUSA. Creative was led by TRG creative directors Andy Coulston and Dustin Ballard. Ballard is the infamous creative mind behind There I Ruined It, which has over 7 million followers on social media.“We took the album name Ziggy Stardust and swapped two letters to spell 'AI' when stacked. The artwork was all AI-generated, and the album cover was inspired by the world of bootleg records,” said Coulston. A combination of AI generation techniques was used to create two David Bowie cover songs in unexpected genres.

“Despite my involvement with AI music production, I'm still old-school at heart. The chance to tout vinyl while making a little bit of music history was really exciting,” Ballard said. Zaggy Stirdust will be available at ziggyrecords, with all profits donated to Jazz Angels, a music-education nonprofit based in Long Beach, California.

About Ziggy Records

Ziggy Records, a dynamic new online record store, promises a haven for music lovers and a commitment to excellence. Founded by a team of passionate music enthusiasts, Ziggy Records sets itself apart by offering a wide array of records at competitive prices. Whether you're an avid collector searching for rare vinyl or a new enthusiast exploring contemporary artists and timeless favorites, Ziggy Records caters to all tastes and preferences. What distinguishes Ziggy Records is its unparalleled diversity – from classical to jazz, soul to rock, soundtracks to new releases, imports to audiophile-quality records, all under one virtual roof. With deep-rooted connections in the music industry, Ziggy Records ensures a constant influx of tantalizing new arrivals weekly.

About TRG

TRG is one of the largest independent advertising agencies in the U.S., with a nearly five-decade winning streak of building iconic brands. Chick-fil-A. Ram. Motel 6. Orkin. Schwab. Wonder Bread. The Home Depot. Our greatest successes are tied to some of America's greatest stories, while our own is one of results, respect, and proven, award-winning work. Fiercely independent since our founding, we remade ourselves in 2021 as a nonprofit-owned and people-run enterprise that encourages new voices and fosters breakthrough thinking. The result? We push and play and challenge ourselves daily, bravely, and freely. Our clients – which include Charles Schwab, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, America's Best Eyecare + Eyewear, and the Southeastern Conference – enjoy the results. Find or follow the agency at trg and @trgcreativity.

Mark Hoover

Ziggy Records

+1 657-298-3003

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.