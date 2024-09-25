Corktown Taphouse Opens In Detroit's Historic Corktown Neighborhood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Detroit's newest destination for food, drink, and entertainment opens its doors with a ribbon-cutting celebration on September 27, 2024.

- Ron Moore, OwnerDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Corktown Taphouse , a family-founded restaurant, will officially open its doors in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood with a ribbon-cutting event on September 27, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., followed by a public Grand Opening on September 28, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.The restaurant aims to offer a unique combination of craft beverages, locally sourced cuisine, and entertainment options.Corktown Taphouse, established by a family team with over 30 years of corporate and supply chain experience, seeks to serve as a gathering place for both locals and visitors. "Our vision is to create a welcoming environment where people can enjoy food, drink, and entertainment together," said Ron Moore, Owner of Corktown Taphouse. The venue's focus is on delivering a memorable dining and social experience while maintaining strong ties to the local community.One of the key features of the Taphouse is its self-pour tap wall, offering over 70 craft beers, wines, sangrias, and craft cocktails. This setup allows patrons to sample beverages at their own pace. The restaurant will also feature entertainment options such as augmented reality dart lanes, duckpin bowling , live performances, and trivia nights.The interior design blends modern elements with references to Detroit's industrial past, providing a welcoming space for a wide range of visitors. However, after 8 p.m., the venue will be reserved for guests aged 21 and over.Corktown Taphouse has partnered with The Growth Shark, a local Detroit performance marketing agency , to develop its community-focused brand and ensure a seamless launch. The Growth Shark specializes in creating strategic marketing campaigns that emphasize local engagement, making them an ideal partner for this neighborhood-centric project.In addition to its focus on food and entertainment, Corktown Taphouse is committed to supporting local causes, including initiatives benefiting military veterans, youth programs, and sustainability efforts. The restaurant plans to collaborate with local businesses and organizations to give back to the community.Grand Opening Event DetailsThe Grand Opening on September 28 will feature special guests, free duckpin bowling, and a raffle. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the Taphouse's offerings and experience its unique features.About Corktown TaphouseCorktown Taphouse is located at 1611 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI. The restaurant combines innovative cuisine, a self-pour tap wall with over 70 craft drink options, and entertainment amenities. Corktown Taphouse aims to become a destination in Detroit for food, drink, and community engagement.

