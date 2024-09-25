United Safety & Survivability Corporation's Fogmaker Fire Suppression System Achieves FM Approval

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EXTON, Pa., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Safety & Survivability Corporation (United Safety), a global leader in advanced safety and survivability solutions, is proud to announce that the Fogmaker Fire Suppression System has received FM (Factory Mutual) Approval. This significant milestone underscores Fogmaker's superior fire protection capabilities, rigorous safety standards, and innovative engineering.

FM Approval is a globally recognized certification that validates product performance, quality, and reliability under strict safety standards. The approval further solidifies Fogmaker's position as a top-tier fire suppression solution for high-risk environments, including public transportation, heavy machinery, and mining industries.

Fogmaker's innovative fire suppression system utilizes water mist, offering a highly effective suppression mechanism by rapidly cooling the fire and reducing oxygen levels in the protected space. Its unique high-pressure system is designed to extinguish fires in enclosed engine compartments, preventing re-ignition while minimizing collateral damage.

"This FM Approval is a testament to Fogmaker's commitment to providing life-saving technologies that meet the highest global standards," said Joseph Mirabile, President & CEO of United Safety & Survivability Corporation. "Fogmaker has consistently proven its effectiveness across various sectors, and this certification not only reinforces our belief that it's the future of fire suppression, but it also enables us to support and service all heavy machinery and mining customers with the highest level of reliability and safety."

With FM Approval, industries such as mass transit, pupil transportation, heavy machinery, logging, mining and many more, can trust Fogmaker with even greater confidence, knowing they are investing in a fire suppression solution that meets the highest safety standards.

About United Safety & Survivability Corporation

United Safety and Survivability Corporation is committed to delivering the most innovative and reliable safety solutions that our customers can trust to protect life and property. As a global leader in the design and engineering of world-class safety technologies across a variety of industries and categories, our portfolio of products includes fire suppression and detection, theft and roll-away protection, and air and surface purification for the industries we serve. United Safety also designs and manufactures seating and suspension solutions for commercial buses, fire trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, motor coaches, rail cars, locomotives and a variety of marine vessels. Further information about United Safety can be found at or .

Media Contact: Marisa Rosenthal

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 215.518.0492

SOURCE United Safety & Survivability Corporation

