Bnovate Technologies Unveils New Bactosense Product Line And Pioneers First UV Disinfection Validation Cartridge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovation provides customized solutions to meet unique water quality needs

- Dr. Luigino Grasso, bNovate chief officerECUBLENS, SWITZERLAND, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- bNovate Technologies, a leader in rapid microbial detection for water, remains at the forefront of innovation, advancing to meet the unique needs of the water with the introduction of three new BactoSense models and a groundbreaking UV disinfection validation cartridge .The BactoSense flow cytometer is a proven and trusted solution for water hazard prevention, providing near-real-time, precise bacteria quantification that enables immediate response to potential contamination, ensuring water safety. Recognizing that each water quality challenge is unique and demands a tailored approach, the new suite of automated analyzers – BactoSense CORE, SMART and PURE – brings practical solutions for specific applications:●BactoSense CORE features an early warning system that supports data-driven decision-making and enables proactive intervention for utilities and drinking water treatment facilities. It excels at detecting abnormalities, monitoring raw water, ensuring water safety and optimizing treatment processes.●BactoSense SMART is specifically designed for the food, beverage and industrial markets. It produces advanced bacterial monitoring data (AI-ready) to generate insights, trendlines and predictive analytics. It enhances efficiency, automates performance, delivers faster results and minimizes downtime and disruption.●BactoSense PURE delivers cutting-edge solutions for pure water generation, storage, distribution and disinfection, specifically designed for the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, medical, and semiconductor industries. It enhances productivity to maximize savings and strengthen brand trust, serving as a robust risk management and compliance tool, and ensures secure water purity.A novel cartridge system designed for safety, convenience and sustainability is at the core of every BactoSense monitor. As part of its latest offerings, bNovate is introducing the Active Cells - UV Cartridge, which will allow users to measure bacteria with metabolic activity – the first of its kind to hit the market. In an era where bacteria growth increasingly requires advanced treatment, the cartridge will help optimize UV disinfection.“At bNovate, our ambition is to become a global leader in rapid bacteria detection," said Dr. Luigino Grasso, bNovate chief technology officer. "Expanding into the US marks an exciting milestone as we build on our success across Europe. We're committed to simplifying microbiological monitoring and contributing to a more sustainable world."The compact, user-friendly design of bNovate Technology products seamlessly integrates into existing systems, allowing industries to proactively maintain compliance and safety standards with minimal manual intervention. The Active Cells - UV Cartridge and the existing Total Cells and Intact Cells Cartridges, all contain reagents and liquids necessary to count bacteria in water without manipulation or contact with chemicals, thus eliminating user bias and exposure to risks.Alongside its BactoSense solutions and specialized cartridges, bNovate provides dedicated service teams to ensure that customers have the support and expertise required to effectively monitor and manage bacteria in their unique water system. These team members will be showcasing the latest offerings October 5-9 at WEFTEC, a leading water industry trade show in New Orleans. Contact the team and visit booth 4309 to learn more.# # #About bNovate TechnologiesbNovate Technologies is a multi-awarded SME that improves water safety with technology. It is developing and commercializing simple and effective tools that analyze microbial water quality in as little as 20 minutes. The products and services are targeted at industrial facilities and environments. The goal of bNovate Technology is to bring water safety into the digital age with automatic and connected solutions. The company is trusted by water professionals in over 16 countries in Europe and is expanding in the Americas and Asia. For more information about bNovate, please visit .

Megan Sweat

Boeh Agency

+1 772.538.1959

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.