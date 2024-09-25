(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WNFC Celebrates National Women's and Day, Encourages Women and Girls to Join WNFC National Tryout Day and Got Her Back Clinics

ROWLETT, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the Women's National Football (WNFC) celebrates National Women's Health and Fitness Day, the nation's largest health event dedicated to empowering women of all ages to prioritize their well-being through fitness. This day is a powerful reminder of the importance of physical activity and healthy habits in shaping strong, confident women-on and off the field.

As part of this celebration, the WNFC is excited to remind women and girls across the country about two pivotal opportunities to get active and pursue their football dreams: WNFC National Tryout Day and the Got Her Back Football Clinics, both taking place on October 12, 2024.

According to the Women's Sports Foundation's Play to Lead study, sports are more than just physical activity, they are a key driver in developing leadership skills and confidence. Seven out of 10 women (73%) report that learning teamwork was their greatest takeaway from youth sports. Additionally, over half said that sports taught them how to learn from mistakes (52.6%) and handle pressure (50.9%), traits that directly translate into personal and professional success.

“Sports aren't just about the game, they're about life,” said Odessa Jenkins, Founder and Chairwoman of the WNFC.“The lessons learned on the field; teamwork, resilience, and discipline are skills that help women lead and succeed in all areas of their lives. On National Women's Health and Fitness Day, we want to inspire women and girls to embrace fitness, take control of their health, and join us on the football field to experience these life-changing benefits.”

On October 12, 2024, over 900 women across 17 states will participate in WNFC National Tryout Day, putting their athleticism to the test in combine-style drills for a chance to earn a spot on a WNFC roster. As the league's players become free agents at the end of each season, teams will be looking to build championship-caliber rosters for the upcoming 2025 season.

Whether you're an experienced player or new to the game, this is your opportunity to chase your football dreams and compete at the highest level in women's tackle football.

National Tryout Day Locations:

- Atlanta, GA

- Chicago, IL

- Denver, CO

- Jacksonville, FL

- Jersey Shore, NJ

- Houston, TX

- Kansas City, MO

- Las Vegas, NV

- Los Angeles, CA

- Jackson, MS

- Portland, OR

- San Diego, CA

- Seattle, WA

- Nashville, TN

- Dallas, TX

- Salt Lake City, UT

- Washington, D.C.

Got Her Back Football Clinics: Building Healthy Habits and Confidence for Girls

The WNFC is also proud to partner with Got Her Back to host the 2nd Annual Got Her Back Fall Camp Series, providing girls ages 6-18 with the opportunity to train with the best female football players and coaches in the country. These clinics, held in 15 cities nationwide on October 12, will focus on building both football skills and the confidence and leadership qualities that come from being active and engaged in team sports.

“By participating in Got Her Back clinics , young girls will not only learn the game of football but also build lifelong habits of physical fitness, leadership, and teamwork,” said Jenkins.“These skills are vital, as research shows that women who played sports are more likely to become leaders in their communities and workplaces.”

On this National Women's Health and Fitness Day, the WNFC invites women and girls everywhere to take charge of their health and fitness, explore their potential, and make strides toward becoming the best version of themselves. Whether you're signing up for National Tryout Day or registering for a Got Her Back clinic, now is the time to embrace your inner athlete and pursue your football journey.

For more information on WNFC National Tryout Day, Got Her Back clinics, and registration details, please visit wnfcfootball.

