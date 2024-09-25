Dubai: Global Village Warns Fans Against Buying VIP Packs From Unauthorised Sellers

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 6:07 PM

Popular Dubai destination Global Village on Wednesday warned residents that VIP Packs should only be purchased from the authorised and not from other sources.

The international-themed destination posted on its social platforms that VIP Packs should be bought from the the Virgin Megastore Tickets' website, which is the authorised platform.

Packs bought through secondary marketplaces may not be valid for entry to Global Village, it said.

Global Village had on September 12 announced new limited edition VIP Packs. Pre-booking for these packs began on September 24.

From September 21, 10am until September 24, 9am, visitors were be able to book the Exclusive Mega Packs.

You can pre-book packs from September 24 from 10am until September 28, 9am till stocks last. The sales launch will take place from September 28, 10am.

The destination is set to reopen on October 16, 2024. The season 29 will run until May 11, 2025.

