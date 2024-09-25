Illinois Academy Of Family Physicians Launches 'Adults Need Vaccines Too' Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant public initiative, the Illinois Academy of Family Physicians (IAFP) has joined forces with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to promote adult vaccinations in McLean, Champaign and Peoria counties. As part of a larger statewide effort to ensure Illinois adults are protected against preventable diseases, 'Adults Need Vaccines Too' encourages adults to consult their family physicians and get vaccinated before winter.

With National Family Medicine Week September 29 - October 5, IAFP is calling on all adults to talk with their family physician to ensure they are up to date on essential vaccinations that protect against preventable diseases. As the colder months approach, it is critical that every adult takes steps to safeguard their health and the health of their loved ones.

"Vaccinations aren't just for children; adults also need protection against a wide range of diseases," said Timothy Ott, DO, FAAFP, Board Chair, Illinois Academy of Family Physicians. "I'm planning my annual fall vaccines and encourage everyone to talk with their primary care physicians about doing the same."

The most common viruses, including COVID-19, influenza (flu), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV,) start to peak in the fall and winter. COVID-19 continues to circulate in Illinois and is especially dangerous for older adults and those at higher risk, infants and anyone with a chronic health condition, like diabetes and asthma.

Despite the prevalence of COVID

and flu cases, less than 30 percent of Illinois adults got their annual influenza vaccine and only 14.2% of Illinois adults received their COVID vaccine. Older adults age 65+ were most likely to get the COVID

vaccine at 36.5%.

Even typically healthy adults are impacted by these viruses. Those who develop the flu or COVID must take time off work to care for themselves or their loved ones, including their children who stay home from school. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 7.8 million workers had an illness related work absence in January 2022, up from 3.7 million the previous year.

"Vaccines are the best tool we have for protecting against the most severe effects of many infectious diseases," said Dr. Ott. "The goal is to prevent severe cases of disease, especially for those who are considered high risk – the elderly, immune compromised people and infants."

Key vaccinations for adults for the fall and winter seasons include COVID-19, influenza, and RSV. The updated COVID-19 vaccine protects against prevalent SARS-CoV-2 strains, while the annual flu shot targets common influenza strains. RSV vaccines for adults, available for the first time in the U.S. since last year, are recommended for older adults. The CDC advises adults 75 and older to receive the RSV vaccine and suggests those aged 60-74 at increased risk of severe RSV should also get vaccinated.

Adults aged 65 should get the pneumococcal vaccine, as pneumonia can be extremely serious in older adults. Those who are age 50 or older need the two-dose shingles vaccines series.



Vaccines introduce a weakened or inactivated form of a virus or bacteria into the body, prompting the immune system to produce antibodies without causing illness. This process strengthens the body's natural defenses, preparing it to recognize and combat the real virus or bacteria in the future. Before approval, vaccines undergo rigorous safety checks and clinical trials, with continuous monitoring and testing even after approval by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA), CDC, and other agencies to ensure ongoing safety and effectiveness.

This public health initiative is funded by the Office of Disease Control through the Illinois Department of Public Health. For more information about vaccines and the campaign, please visit IAFP or vaccineinformation .

About IAFP

Founded in 1947,

The Illinois Academy of Family Physicians (IAFP) is a professional medical society dedicated to maintaining high standards of family medicine representing 4,800 family physicians, residents and medical students. IAFP provides continuing medical education (CME) programming, advocacy through all levels of government and opportunities for member engagement and interaction. We are a constituent chapter of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), representing over 130,000 members nationwide and around the world through the Uniformed Services.

Contact:

Lynda Carlisle

[email protected]

SOURCE Illinois Academy of Family Physicians

