Russians Strike Center Of Kramatorsk Killing Two People, Wounding 15 Others
9/25/2024 3:11:54 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops struck the center of the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, killing two people and wounding 15.
Vadym Filashkin, Chief of the Donetsk RMA, posted this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"At least one person was killed and 15 were injured according to preliminary information about the attack on Kramatorsk as of 17:00. The Russians targeted the city center," Filashkin wrote.
According to him, two multi-story buildings, shops and cars were damaged in the Russian strike.
Authorities and all responsible services are working on the site.
Later, Chief of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration Oleksandr Honcharenko reported that another person was killed, thus death toll grew to two people.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian invaders shelled an emergency station in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, one rescuer was injured.
