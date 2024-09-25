Supported By The Abu Dhabi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry As A Strategic Partner

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

The eagerly awaited 2024 edition of Tawdheef x Zaheb, the UAE's premier Emiratisation event, will be held at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi, from November 19th to 21st.

Among the many offerings at Tawdheef x Zaheb are career counselling services, mock interview sessions, and guided tours of the floor. Key highlights include exclusive skill-building workshops led by experts, motivational speaker sessions featuring successful leaders, and a Keynote Circle that will tackle crucial regulatory and policy matters shaping the future of employment in the UAE.

One of the most anticipated features is the Speedy Knowledge Hub, where participants can engage in 20-minute sessions to rapidly upgrade and get certified in a range of career enhancement skills. Topics include crafting standout CVs and cover letters, leveraging AI tools, job search techniques, mastering interviews, understanding recruiter preferences, and social media networking. Attendees can also capture professional headshots and participate in contests designed to provide both insights and a chance to win exciting prizes.

With the number of participating companies, organisations, and job opportunities increasing each year, Tawdheef x Zaheb continues to grow in both scale and prestige. The 2024 edition of the event has received notable support from the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, underscoring its role as a strategic partner for the UAE government's ambitious Emiratisation programme.

The event emphasises practical skill development and insider advice, making it particularly appealing to younger visitors. Sessions like The Art of Effective Job Hunting, and Ace the Audition will provide essential strategies for career success. A standout session, Future Trends in the Job Market, will explore the latest careers-related digital tools, helping attendees stay ahead in an dynamic employment landscape. Tawdheef x Zaheb will also feature panel discussions on vital topics such educational excellence, diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and the challenges related to Emiratisation efforts.

As Fadi Harb, Event Manager of Informa Middle East, highlights, Tawdheef x Zaheb is designed to offer much more than a conventional career fair. It aims to provide crucial insights into exciting career paths while facilitating essential discussions on the UAE as a hub for emerging and innovative industries.

