PROOFID STRENGTHENS SAILPOINT PARTNERSHIP WITH GLOBAL MSP STATUS FOR IDENTITY SECURITY CLOUD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofID , a specialist in Identity and Access Management (IAM), has today announced it has become a global Managed (MSP) for SailPoint Identity Security Cloud . The significant milestone cements

ProofID's partnership with SailPoint enhancing its ability to effectively deploy and manage advanced SailPoint Identity Security Cloud solutions for clients worldwide.

Since 2017, ProofID has been at the forefront of delivering managed identity services, overseeing more than 250 million identities, across 160 countries for over 50 clients in the US and EMEA. This significant experience underpins ProofID's leadership in the identity security landscape and its ability to deliver the best managed services under the SailPoint MSP programme.

Earlier this year, ProofID also attained SailPoint Delivery Admiral (SaaS) status. This elite recognition is awarded to only a select group of partners and acknowledges

ProofID's exceptional expertise, extensive experience, and compliance with the highest standards within SailPoint's partner ecosystem. The Delivery Admiral status complements ProofID's new role as a SailPoint MSP , underscoring its capabilities in identity security management.

"ProofID is immensely proud of these accolades and our growing partnership with SailPoint. Our entry into the Global MSP Program and attainment of Delivery Admiral status reflects our dedication to this partnership and our relentless pursuit of excellence in serving our customers," stated Tom Eggleston, CEO of ProofID. "By integrating and managing the foundational elements of identity technology, ProofID empowers our customers to securely expand their digital businesses."

"ProofID has long been recognised as a trusted identity security MSP with an impressive track record, and we are excited to welcome them into our MSP Program for SailPoint Identity Security Cloud," Dave Schwartz, SVP Global Partnerships, SailPoint. "ProofID's earlier achievement of Delivery Admiral status further validates their expertise within the identity space and their ability to deliver substantial value to our shared customers, enabling them to focus on their core business objectives."

About ProofID

ProofID is a global identity security partner, integrator, and service provider. As a proven identity specialist, ProofID is committed to delivering pain-free, secure, and seamless digital user experiences however complex the project. Trusted by tier-1 enterprises and mid-market businesses around the world to design, deliver and manage IAM and IGA services. ProofID has successfully deployed industry leading technologies into all market sectors with dynamic workforce needs and seamless customer engagements. ProofID's highly skilled team has been awarded the highest technical accreditations by all their chosen partners including Ping Identity, earning Global Delivery Partner of the Year Award for 6 consecutive years and achieving SailPoint Delivery Admiral (SaaS) status. For more information visit

