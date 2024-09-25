Email Security Market To Grow By USD 5.17 Billion From 2024-2028, Driven By Employee Mobility And AI-Powered Market Evolution--Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation- The global

email security market

size is estimated to grow by USD 5169.7 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

13.64%

during the forecast period.

Increase in employee mobility

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

adoption of cloud-based solutions. However,

availability of open-source solutions

poses a challenge. Key market players include Barracuda Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., cryptzone AS, Dell Technologies Inc., Egress Software Technologies Ltd., Entrust Corp., Fortinet Inc., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Mimecast Ltd., Musarubra US LLC, OpenText Corp., Proofpoint Inc., Proton AG, SAP SE, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., Trustifi LLC, and WatchGuard Technologies Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global email security market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (On premise and Cloud based), Product (Products and Services), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Barracuda Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., cryptzone AS, Dell Technologies Inc., Egress Software Technologies Ltd., Entrust Corp., Fortinet Inc., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Mimecast Ltd., Musarubra US LLC, OpenText Corp., Proofpoint Inc., Proton AG, SAP SE, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., Trustifi LLC, and WatchGuard Technologies Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Major industries such as financial institutions, healthcare, and government organizations are increasingly adopting cloud-based email security solutions due to their centralized data management capabilities. These solutions enable employees to access emails from anywhere, reducing geographical constraints. They also offer a lower cost of ownership and the ability to handle growing data volumes. Cloud-based email security solutions ensure data availability and scalability on demand, addressing concerns over data loss and complexity. As a result, the global email security market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, driven by the adoption of these solutions by businesses worldwide.



Email security is a critical concern for businesses as the volume of mails and associated threats continue to grow. Cyber threats such as viruses, account hacking, and social spam pose significant risks to organizations. Email security solutions are essential to safeguard IT infrastructures, including networks and endpoints. Technological growth and BYOD adoption have led to functional issues, necessitating email security arrangements. Providers offer various solutions, including cloud-based and on-premise options. Adoption of email security solutions varies among industries and organization sizes. Large enterprises in sectors like healthcare and telecom face more severe attacks, necessitating substantial investments in email security. Integration with other security solutions, support & maintenance, training & education, and fraud protection are key considerations. Traditional ways of securing emails are no longer sufficient. IT professionals must stay updated on the latest cybersecurity trends and threats to ensure productivity and workforce protection. A value chain analysis of email security solutions can help organizations make informed decisions based on their specific needs and industry verticals. Deployment and size of organization also influence the choice of email security solutions.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The email security market is experiencing a shift towards open-source solutions due to their affordability and accessibility. Open-source email security solutions, such as MailScanner and Proxmox Mail Gateway, have gained popularity among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and individual users with limited financial resources. These solutions offer effective email security without requiring significant capital investments. While the presence of open-source options may reduce the overall revenue in the global email security market, they provide an essential service to businesses that cannot afford expensive, proprietary solutions. Open-source email security solutions can be downloaded and run on various platforms, making them a versatile and cost-effective choice for businesses. Email security is a critical business challenge, with functional issues and various attacks posing threats to productivity and cybersecurity. Providers offer cloud-based solutions to help mitigate risks, but the workforce's lack of awareness and insufficient security arrangements can lead to severe consequences. Traditional ways of securing emails through on-premise IT systems are being surpassed by advanced attacks like fraud protection, account hacking, social spam, and stealing credits. Size of organization and industry vertical play a role in determining the severity of email threats. Healthcare, telecom, retail, energy & utilities, manufacturing, government, and other industries face unique challenges. Solutions include fraud protection, account security, and spam filtering. Investments in email security are essential for large enterprises, with support & maintenance, training & education, and expert services ensuring effective deployment. Cybersecurity professionals must analyze the value chain to identify potential vulnerabilities and ensure compliance with security standards. Solutions should provide fraud protection, account security, and social spam filtering, along with support, maintenance, training, and expert services. Cloud-based email security solutions offer scalability and flexibility, making them an attractive option for businesses of all sizes.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This email security market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 On premise 1.2 Cloud based



2.1 Products 2.2 Services



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

On premise-

Email security is a critical business concern, with cyber threats continuously evolving. Effective email security solutions protect against phishing attacks, malware, and data breaches. They offer features like spam filtering, encryption, and email authentication. Implementing email security measures safeguards your business communications and data, ensuring business continuity and customer trust.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)



Research Analysis

Subject: Fortify Your Email Security: Protect Your Organization from Cyber Threats Body: Email security is a critical aspect of IT security, safeguarding your organization's digital communication against viruses, cyber attacks, and other threats. With the technological growth and increasing BYOD adoption, the number of mails and accounts under management has soared, making email security more essential than ever. Cybercriminals often exploit email vulnerabilities to launch attacks, putting your organization's productivity and data at risk. Network security and endpoint protection are essential, but email security goes beyond that. Integration with other security solutions is crucial for a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy. Cloud-based email services offer convenience but also introduce new challenges. Adoption of email security providers ensures compliance with security standards and mitigates the severity of potential attacks. Stay informed about the latest threats and trends to keep your workforce secure and maintain a email security posture.

Market Research Overview

Email security is a critical aspect of IT security for organizations of all sizes and industries, as the volume of business emails and the sophistication of cyber threats continue to grow. Emails remain a primary vector for viruses, malware, phishing attacks, and other cyber threats. The adoption of email security solutions has become essential to safeguard mails and accounts from unauthorized access, data breaches, and productivity losses. Technological growth and the BYOD trend have led to the integration of email security with network security, endpoint protection, and cloud solutions. Functional issues, such as fraud protection against account hacking, credit card stealing, social spam, and phishing attacks, are major concerns. Value chain analysis reveals that email security providers offer various solutions, including deployment models like on-premise and cloud, support & maintenance, training & education, and industry-specific solutions for sectors like healthcare, telecom, retail, energy & utilities, manufacturing, government, and more. The severity of email security threats necessitates significant investments in security standards and arrangements. Professionals in IT and cybersecurity are increasingly focusing on advanced email security solutions to protect workloads and maintain productivity. The traditional way of relying on basic filters and firewalls is no longer sufficient, as cybercriminals continue to evolve their tactics.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



On Premise

Cloud Based

Product



Products

Services

Geography



North America



APAC



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED