DGFT Announces Extended Import Window For Electronics, New Rules From 2025

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has announced an extension of the current management system (IMS) for personal computers, laptops, and tablets until December 31, 2024.

This decision, communicated via a circular on September 24, allows for the continued free import of these electronic devices throughout the coming year.

Starting January 1, 2025, a new regulatory framework will be implemented. Importers will be required to apply for fresh authorisations under guidelines yet to be detailed by the DGFT.



The circular states, "Importers would be required to apply for fresh authorisations for the period of 01.01.2025 subject to detailed guidance to be provided shortly."

Manufacturers who have already received import authorisations set to expire on September 30 will see their permits extended until the end of 2024, as per the circular.



This extension provides relief to an industry that has been anticipating updates on future import policies with some concern.

The government's approach to electronics imports has seen significant shifts over the past year. In August 2023, India announced restrictions on the free import of laptops, tablets, and personal computers, introducing a licensing requirement.



This policy aimed to boost domestic manufacturing and secure supply chains, given India's substantial reliance on imported electronics.

However, the move faced opposition from global tech giants, including Dell, Acer, Samsung, Panasonic, Apple, Lenovo, and HP, who argued it would disrupt their operations.



In response, the government rolled back the restrictions the following month, extending the free import window by a year to September 2024.

The tech industry's reaction to the latest extension has been cautiously optimistic.



As the deadline approaches, the industry awaits further details on the new import authorisation scheme, with hopes for a collaborative approach between the government and stakeholders in shaping India's electronics import policy.

