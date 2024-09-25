85% Decline In Mobile Phone Imports Under 'Make In India' Initiative: Piyush Goyal

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 25 (KNN)

In a recent statement, Union Commerce and Piyush Goyal highlighted significant achievements as the 'Make in India' initiative completed its tenth year.



The program, launched in 2014, has reportedly led to substantial changes in the country's sector, particularly in mobile phone production.

Minister Goyal reported a dramatic decrease in mobile phone imports, citing a reduction from Rs 48,609 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 7,665 crore in 2023-24.



This represents an approximate 85 per cent decline over the decade. Complementing this trend, the minister stated that 99 per cent of mobile phones in India are now manufactured domestically.

The manufacturing sector has also seen notable growth in employment opportunities.



According to Goyal, there has been a reported 200 per cent increase in manufacturing jobs between 2022 and 2024, indicating a significant boost to the country's workforce in this sector.

Goyal emphasised the initiative's broader influence on India's industrial landscape, stating that it aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of establishing 'Brand India' as a global symbol of innovation and quality.



This suggests that the program's impact extends beyond specific sectors to shape the country's overall industrial strategy and international reputation.

These figures were shared by Minister Goyal through a social media post on Wednesday, marking the initiative's 10-year milestone.



The 'Make in India' program was introduced to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports across various sectors.

While the data presents a positive trajectory, it's important to note that these figures have been provided by government sources and would benefit from independent verification for a comprehensive assessment of the initiative's impact.



The reported achievements, if substantiated, would represent significant progress in India's manufacturing capabilities and economic self-reliance over the past decade.

