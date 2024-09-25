Theresa Hildreth Highlights The Importance Of Patience In Children's Book Teeda Says, 'Be Patient'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Theresa Hildreth - Author

Teeda Says, "Be Patient"

TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Theresa Hildreth , a writer with a wealth of life experiences, presents her charming children's book, Teeda Says,“Be Patient” . This heartfelt story, the first in the Teeda Says series, teaches young readers the essential value of patience through the loving guidance of a wise grandmother.The story beautifully illustrates how patience can be cultivated from an early age, making it an invaluable addition to any family's bookshelf.Theresa Hildreth has embraced numerous roles throughout her 69 years, including wife, mother, grandmother, student (returning to school at 45 to become an interior designer), and Sr. VP for a home construction company. After becoming a widow in 2017, she found new love and retired in 2022. Now, as a writer, she draws on her rich experiences, including raising two sons and cherishing five grandchildren, to create stories filled with love and wisdom. Theresa's writing is inspired by the endless curiosity of children, a trait she hopes to nurture through her books. She encourages young readers to“Take Flight Through Imagination.”The Teeda Says series is set to grow, with the second book, Teeda Says,“Be Responsible”, currently in the editing phase and expected to be published in the first quarter of 2025.Teeda Says,“Be Patient” is available for purchase at Barnes and Noble . Visit Barnes and Noble to get your copy today.The inspiration for Teeda Says,“Be Patient” began in 2015 during a memorable day with Theresa's then 5-year-old granddaughter, Audrey. While watching butterflies in the garden, Audrey's curiosity and impatience sparked the idea for the book. Life's demands paused the project until 2023, when Audrey, now 16, reminded Theresa of the story. Collaborating with illustrator Kenny Kiernan, Theresa brought the book to life.Theresa Hildreth emphasizes the irreplaceable bond between grandparents and grandchildren. In an age dominated by electronic devices, she advocates for the timeless tradition of reading to a child. The interactive experience of reading together fosters learning and strengthens relationships, a theme central to the Teeda Says series. Theresa hopes her books will help children, parents, and grandparents build a solid foundation of values to navigate life's challenges effectively.For more information about Theresa Hildreth and her books, visit .

Theresa Hildreth on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford!

