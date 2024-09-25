Roundtable Discusses Qatar's Leading Role In Mediation, Conflict Resolution

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Liverpool: The Embassy of the State of Qatar in the United Kingdom, in cooperation with the Council for Arab-British Understanding (Caabu), organized a roundtable.

Attended by a group of senior parliamentary figures and experts in international affairs, the roundtable discussed Qatar's leading role in meditation and conflict resolution, especially in light of the increasing challenges resulting from the conflicts in the Middle East, as well as its role in promoting regional and international stability.

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland HE Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani, Director of Caabu Chris Doyle, along with a number of members of the UK Parliament and key figures participated in the roundtable.