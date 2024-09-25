Microsoft Expands Its Global Engineering Development Center's Footprint To The UAE's Capital, Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced it is expanding its Global Engineering Development Center footprint to the UAE. A new development center, which will be established in Abu Dhabi, one of Microsoft's first engineering centers to be launched in the Arab world, joining the company's global portfolio of development centers across key strategic locations around the world.

Microsoft's Engineering Development Center in Abu Dhabi will be part of a global ecosystem of centers dedicated to the creation of AI innovations, cloud technologies and advanced cybersecurity solutions. The engineering teams at the center will create cutting-edge solutions that will be part of Microsoft solutions globally.

This announcement is the latest in a series of investments by Microsoft that further strengthens the UAE's position as a global hub of tech innovation and talent. Microsoft's strategic partnership with G42 has been instrumental in establishing a thriving local technological ecosystem, and the new Microsoft Engineering Development Center will build on these efforts by not only creating cutting-edge technologies in the region but also attracting top tech talent from around the world to develop tailored solutions that tackle pressing challenges in critical industries globally.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, said, "As a hub of innovation, Abu Dhabi is well-positioned to lead global efforts in AI, championing transformative solutions that benefit both people and the planet. Abu Dhabi's advanced digital and physical infrastructure, combined with the UAE's strategic location at the heart of the world, allows us to drive positive, far-reaching impacts across industries and societies alike."

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft , said, "We are committed to ensuring transformative technologies, like AI, benefit everyone broadly and create local opportunity. Our Engineering Development Center in Abu Dhabi will bring new talent to the region and help power innovation that will drive economic growth and job creation for both the UAE and the world."

Peng Xiao, Group CEO, G42, said, "The establishment of Microsoft's Engineering Development Center in Abu Dhabi underscores the growing importance of the UAE as a hub for technological innovation. While G42 and Microsoft have worked together in the past to drive advancements in AI and cloud infrastructure, this new center will complement our collective efforts in building a more robust digital future for the region and beyond."

Samer Abu-Ltaif, Microsoft Corporate Vice President and President, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, said, "Today's announcement reinforces our commitment to the region and our strategic partnership with the UAE. By empowering youth, collaborating with academia and fostering IP creation, we are unlocking the region's potential. We are transitioning from consuming technology to contributing to its global creation. With a world-class Engineering Development Centre in Abu Dhabi, we drive innovation and support organizations worldwide to stay competitive in a digital world."

The Engineering Development Center in Abu Dhabi will also play a key role in advancing Microsoft's efforts to upskill the regional workforce by empowering professionals already in the workforce as well as upcoming talent with the skills necessary to effectively leverage the latest advancements in cutting-edge technologies. This will be achieved through a series of collaborations with local universities, training centers and government initiatives, particularly in the fields of cloud computing, AI and cybersecurity. Microsoft's efforts to invest in human capital and improve the employability of professionals, specifically in tech-driven sectors, are aligned with the diversification efforts of local governments and their ambitions to transition into a knowledge-based economy.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.