Amitābha Studio Unveils Exquisite Collection Of Luxury Antique And Vintage Lamps

Amitābha Studio Founders: Davide Piai & Kimberly Poppe with one of their signature Delft lamp creations, part of their collaboration with Royal Delft.

Handcrafted unique statement Chinoiserie, Delft, Art Nouveau, and Art Deco lamps blend historical artistry with contemporary design.

- Davide PiaiAMSTERDAM, NOORD-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amitābha Studio, an artisan design studio specializing in one-of-a-kind handcrafted lamps, launches its latest collection of antique and vintage Chinoiserie and Delft lamps , offering unique statement pieces that add historical charm and unparalleled individuality to today's homes.The new collection features luxury lamps meticulously handcrafted from antique and vintage Delft pottery and other Dutch and Belgian ceramics. These functional works of art blend historical significance with contemporary design, enhancing sophisticated interiors."Our lamps do more than illuminate-they infuse spaces with rich stories and cultural heritage," said Kimberly Poppe, co-founder and creative director at Amitābha Studio. "Each piece creates an ambiance that's both elegant and completely unique."In addition to the Chinoiserie and Delft designs, Amitābha Studio offers a selection of antique, vintage, and other classic style lamps , including Art Nouveau and Art Deco styles, catering to a variety of tastes and décor preferences. With the holiday season approaching, these lamps offer a unique gifting option for design enthusiasts.Customers can explore the collection on Amitābha Studio's website , with worldwide shipping available."We've reimagined antique ceramics as modern lighting solutions," said Davide Piai, co-founder of Amitābha Studio. "Our lamps bring a piece of history into contemporary homes, creating a unique dialogue between past and present."About Amitābha StudioAmitābha Studio was founded by husband and wife creative team, Davide Piai and Kimberly Poppe, who share a passion for bringing beauty into everyday life. Their journey began on a winter's night in Amsterdam when they recognized the importance of lighting in uplifting spirits. Unable to find lamps that they loved, they began crafting their own, inspired by the rich history of Dutch Delftware.Based in Amsterdam, the studio specializes in transforming antique and vintage Dutch ceramic vases into luxurious, one-of-a-kind lamps. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted, blending historical significance with contemporary design to create truly unique lighting solutions.For more information, visit

