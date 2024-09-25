Ashok Gehlot Must Be Investigated In Phone Tapping Case: Lokesh Sharma

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 25 (IANS) Following his CBI interrogation, Lokesh Sharma, OSD to former Rajasthan Chief Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that the former Chief Minister should also be investigated in the phone tapping case.

“Ashok Gehlot should also be investigated and interrogated. The pen drive carrying purported clips with plans to topple his was given to me by the former Chief Minister,” Lokesh told persons after his interrogation.

He said that the audio clips were given to him by Ashok Gehlot and he was asked to get the of these clips viral.

“As he was my boss, it was my responsibility to follow his directions and I did exactly the same unknowing about the content in the pen drive,” Lokesh said.

He added that he reached the crime branch at 11 am on Wednesday and was there till 4.30 pm.

“I answered all their queries. To date, I was telling the officials during the investigation that the audio clips carrying detailed discussions on plans of toppling the then government were given to me via social media. This was because every time I was instructed to do the same by Ashok Gehlot. However, today, I told the officials that these clippings were given to me by Ashok Gehlot in a pen drive and hence next investigation should be done with him,” he added.

“Today, I gave a detailed response to all the queries of the officials and gave a detailed seven-page reply to them. I told them that Ashok Gehlot called me on July 16, 2020, and gave me a pen drive and said that the clippings in it should be made viral,” Lokesh said.

He said that as he was my boss, he followed the directions.

“As the clippings could not be made viral on a pen drive, I first came to my residence, downloaded them on my laptop and then circulated them to the media,” Lokesh said.

He added that phone tapping was also done by Ashok Gehlot under his tenure as Chief Minister and all senior officials including the then DGP, the then Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and other officials know about it.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat lodged an FIR against Lokesh Sharma in the Delhi Crime Branch in March 2021, against which Sharma has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court.

In March 2021, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Sharma on charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and unlawfully intercepting telephonic conversations.

Wednesday was Sharma's fifth appearance before the Crime Branch for questioning. He was last quizzed by the Crime Branch on October 23 last year.