Admitad's New Generation Promo Code Solution Boosts Conversion For Affiliates By 40%

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Admitad, a global leader in partner marketing, launches New Generation Promo codes

- a turnkey solution that offers a hassle-free way to attribute sales directly to affiliates through promo codes. Publishers receive full credit for every sale generated, regardless of how or where the transaction occurs. Brands enjoy increased tracking transparency and accuracy, wider reach and boosted sales. The loyalty of publishers to advertisers is also growing due to increased profits at the same traffic volumes.

By assigning a dedicated code to each affiliate, the solution ensures personalised promotions that increase the relevance and impact of marketing campaigns, while for publishers it guarantees no risk of promo code theft or cookie stuffing. Through access to a broader network, including social media influencers and content creators, businesses can expand their reach, diversify traffic sources, and unlock new audience segments.

Solution embraces the CPS model, guaranteeing that businesses only pay for completed sales. This makes marketing spend more predictable, enabling companies to optimise their ROI. Promo codes are automatically withdrawn from publishers failing to generate sales within a specified timeline and are then reallocated to those who consistently deliver results.

Promo code tracking also solves the problem of cross-device order attribution, including tracking on mobile devices and within mobile applications. Admitad's solution is able to bypass other tracking obstacles as well. It works seamlessly even if ad blockers, privacy settings and other extensions interfere with traditional cookie tracking.

Affiliates using New Generation Promo codes alongside their affiliate links have experienced a significant spike in conversions. Admitad compared the number of actions and growth rate of partners who previously worked only with affiliate links. Calculations showed consistent 30-40% growth in the number of actions and sales after just 3 months of promo code usage.

More conversions translate directly into increased commissions and revenue growth. By offering discounts or special offers, they incentivize consumers to make purchases that might not have otherwise been considered. It also offers publishers a powerful tool to foster deeper customer engagement.

Publishers and brands can access New Generation Promo

codes through the Promo code Catalog in the Admitad Store. These codes are recommended to be used alongside the affiliate links, offering a powerful combination that ensures the best possible tracking and maximizes the conversion potential.

Logo -

SOURCE Admitad

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED