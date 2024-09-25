Invoca Celebrates 2024 Impact Award Winners Showcasing Excellence In Revenue Execution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Awards honor the brands and partners who deliver exceptional customer experiences and meaningful business results.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca, the leader in revenue execution platforms , today announced the recipients of its 2024 Impact Awards . Now in its 7th year, this program celebrates the brands and partner teams that have mastered alignment between marketing and sales, resulting in wins across many key business metrics, such as revenue growth and ad spend efficiency. These awards recognize B2C companies that have optimized the buyer journey, embraced revenue execution and driven meaningful business results.



Invoca's The State of B2C Revenue Execution Report 2024 revealed how poor alignment between B2C marketing, sales, and contact center teams significantly impacts revenue growth, especially in high-consideration purchase industries. The 2024 winners exemplify the potential for B2C companies that prioritize tightly aligned revenue teams to deliver an exceptional customer journey from first click to final sale.

"B2C brands are operating in a more competitive, fragmented buyer landscape than ever before," said Jennifer Lovette, SVP of Customer Success at Invoca. "We are incredibly proud to celebrate the brands and partner teams that are using revenue execution to its fullest potential to deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive meaningful business results."

The 2024 Impact Award finalists include notable brands across a range of industries from telecom to home services, healthcare and more who stand out for the impressive business results they've seen through their adoption of revenue execution, as well as partners who are helping

Invoca shape the next generation of industry tools and cutting edge solutions. Get inspired by their stories here .

This year's Invoca Impact Awards winners are:

Best Revenue Team

Winner: T-Mobile

The Best Revenue Team successfully aligns marketing and sales teams to unlock a company's full revenue potential. Through their use of the Invoca platform, they successfully connect their paid media investments directly to revenue, improve digital engagement, and deliver seamless buyer experiences.

T-Mobile has cemented a strong partnership between its marketing and contact center sales teams, and uses AI signals on hundreds of thousands of calls to optimize marketing spend, generate qualified leads and understand caller intent. Since using Invoca, they've seen a 34% reduction in cost-per-call, a 61% spike in call orders and 27% rise in web orders.

Buyer Journey Excellence

Winner: AT&T

The Buyer Journey Excellence Award winner provides the best experience to consumers by equipping their sales team with high-value insights about incoming calls. Sellers effectively use this information to optimize the buying experience and convert more calls.

AT&T has integrated Invoca with Neustar, routing highly qualified callers directly to agent queues, resulting in a 39% lift in answered calls and a 23% rise in sales opportunities.

"The work we've done with Invoca to enrich visitor profiles and enable audience-first routing has truly been a game changer that is giving us meaningful conversion lifts, and we're seeing the impact on both the consumer and the business side," said Ben Downing, Director, Marketing Technology and Digital Enablement at AT&T. "We're thrilled to see where this takes us next – thank you for the honor!"

AI Visionary of the Year

Winner: AutoNation

The AI Visionary of the Year makes the most of their investment through a strong vision and execution. They use Invoca's AI technology in innovative ways to transform their business. They also push Invoca's platform and product teams to make improvements that positively impact the broader Invoca customer community.

AutoNation uses Invoca data across multiple departments and AI Signals in their service center scorecards and marketing optimization. Their participation in product Beta testing has been instrumental in strengthening Invoca's solutions. AutoNation embodies a true spirit of innovation and collaboration, not simply benefiting their own operations but also advancing the entire field of AI-driven business solutions.

Rookie of the Year

Winner: CenterWell (Humana)

The Rookie of the Year is a customer who has been using Invoca for less than a year and has seen the meaningful impact of revenue execution within only a few months of using the platform.

In just one quarter, CenterWell has positioned Invoca at the core of their data-driven decisions. They seamlessly transitioned over 6,000 numbers to Invoca's PreSense platform to improve agent call outcomes, set up sophisticated integrations, and used advanced Invoca analytics to optimize their media campaigns, better allocate ad spend and create operational efficiencies.

Revenue Execution Hero of the Year

Winner: Melissa Reilly of U.S. Bank

The Revenue Execution Hero of the Year award is an individual who speaks publicly about the innovative ways they connect the buyer journey and are widely considered to be thought leaders in revenue execution.

U.S. Bank's Melissa Reilly is a true advocate and subject matter expert who generously shares her expertise with the Invoca community. Since joining the program several years ago, Melissa has made significant contributions-from case studies, to reference calls, user groups, webinars and industry analyst engagements-to benefit the wider customer community.

Breakthrough Partner of the Year

Winner: Publicis

The Breakthrough Partner of the Year is given to a partner or agency who has introduced a new integration, joint use case, or go-to market channel. This partner demonstrates innovative thinking to help our joint customers succeed.

Publicis took a major step forward with teams across its divisions, including Starcom, Razorfish, Spark, Zenith, Digitas and Epsilon, using Invoca to deliver unique value to clients. Publicis developed clear measurement plans to improve media attribution for shared clients, creating advanced use cases that are already delivering results.

Partner Collaboration Award

Winner: Tealium

The Partner Collaboration Award goes to the technology or agency partner that consistently shows strong commitment to collaboration by participating in events and other activities that help drive visibility, awareness, and business opportunities.

Tealium earned the win for an integration with Invoca that creates a powerful combination, blending Tealium badges and data actions with Invoca's offline phone conversion data.

Partner Innovation Award

Winner: Contentsquare

The Partner Innovation Award is given to the technology or agency partner who consistently delivers the most creative use cases or integration ideas, helping Invoca bring cutting edge solutions to market.

Contentsquare is recognized for their depth of integration. Brands using this integration now receive valuable insights into the consumer journey, understanding whether a journey was abandoned or completed, and correctly attributed contact center revenue and conversion.

About Invoca

Invoca is the leading revenue execution platform to connect marketing and sales teams to enable them to track and optimize the buying journey and drive more revenue. By using a comprehensive revenue execution platform with deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can better connect their paid media investments directly to revenue, improve digital engagement, and deliver the best buyer experiences to drive more sales. With Invoca, top consumer brands, including AutoNation, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, experience unbelievable results powered by undeniable data. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit .

