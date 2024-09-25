A Decade Of Breakthroughs: WICONX Conference Celebrates 10Th Year In Boise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Transformative WICONX in Downtown Boise Set for October 17th and 18th

- Diane Bevan, CEO of the Idaho Council

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This October, the 10th annual WICONX Conference will take center stage in downtown Boise at the Egyptian Theater, bringing together hundreds of professionals, entrepreneurs, and innovators for a two-day journey of personal and professional growth. Founded in 2011 by Sheli G., WICONX has stood out as a transformative event to provide attendees with diverse community connections, personal breakthroughs, and strategies for their careers.

"Over the years, I've attended countless conferences that left me inspired but without a clear path to success. I created WICONX to fill that gap," shares WICONX Founder Sheli G. "The heart of this conference is community. I've seen how real breakthroughs come from the support of others, and that's what we aim to foster every year. Growth is not just about individual success - it's about lifting the community as well."

The event has cultivated a dedicated following over the last decade, bringing together a diverse mix of speakers, community leaders, and attendees who champion meaningful change. One of this year's panels,“10X Your Tech,” features influential voices from across industries, including Dr. Angela Hemingway, Sr. Manager of Education for T-Mobile; Jay Larsen from META; Diane Bevan, CEO of the Idaho Technology Council; and Cherie Hoeger, Co-Founder of Saalt. The 35 speakers and panelists will share stories, challenges, and strategies, giving attendees future-forward insights to galvanize growth and success.

“I have experienced life-altering changes at WICON, and I have witnessed it in many attendees,” says Diane Bevan, CEO of the Idaho Technology Council and 2024 speaker.“At WICON 2017, I found my personal mission to embrace the transformative power of diversified influence after watching Sheli's Courageous Conversations panel. I recognized that true growth, understanding, and positive impact are achievable by fostering connections with people from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and experiences. WICON is that conference. If you want to make a meaningful change, go to WICON.”

Over the past 13 years, WICONX has impacted over 27,000 professionals at live events and reached 2.7 million through digital platforms. The conference has become a cornerstone in Idaho's professional community, with founder Sheli G. receiving the 2024 Empowering Women Business Award, 2023 Idaho ICON Award, and recognition as a Top 50 Women of the Year honoree. WICONX continues to drive growth, innovation, and empowerment for professionals across the state and beyond.

WICONX is also set to continue its tradition of giving back to a special charity initiative during the event. Last year's paddle raise collected over $10,000 for Rick's Dream, a virtual reality non-profit program that supports children with neurodivergent conditions by integrating cutting-edge technology into education and research. This year's conference will once again support an important community cause, highlighting the conference's dedication to making miracles in the community.

Sheli adds,“Reflecting on our journey, I'm amazed at all of the community volunteers who have linked arms to help make each event happen, including the sponsors, speakers, and partners. Rebuilding after 2020 took generous Idahoans committed to continuing the impact of these events where we come together in solidarity for transformative, growth and change. I am forever grateful and look forward to many more conferences to come.”

The WICONX Conference will take place on October 17th and 18th at the Egyptian Theater, located at 700 W Main Street, Boise. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets here . Those wanting to learn more about the speakers and conference schedule can follow @womenignite on Instagram , LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes insights leading up to the event.

About WICONX:

WICONX is a two-day personal and professional development conference focused on building lasting community connections, providing transformative educational experiences, and creating a positive ripple effect that extends beyond the event. Since its inception, WICONX has empowered thousands of individuals to break through career and life challenges with real strategies, personal growth, and meaningful connections. 2024 marks the 10th year of this impactful event, and it continues to be a beacon for those looking to spark change in their lives and communities.

For more information, please visit womenigniteinternational.

