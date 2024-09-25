Beliv Unveils Mighty, A New Gut-Healthy Soda, And An Equally Mighty Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Beliv's Mighty, the only gut-healthy soda with three biotics (pre-, pro-, and post-), appeals to traditional soda drinkers with its perfect fizz and conventional soda taste.

The bold bet is yet another in a series that has helped significant growth to the business in 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that thrusts it into the burgeoning gut-healthy soda landscape and appeals to soda-loving audiences far and wide, Beliv has introduced consumers to Mighty – the only soda on the market that offers three biotics: pre-, pro-, and post-. Consumers nationwide can purchase the product via Shopify starting today.

Mighty's look embraces the tropes of traditional sodas to intentionally appeal to the new consumers who are bolstering the gut-healthy soda space: traditional soda drinkers. From boasting the perfect fizz and a conventional soda taste (with flavors like Cola, Strawberry Vanilla, Raspberry Rose, and Orange) to imagery and colors, to where the product appears and how it acts, Mighty is on a mission to bring traditional soda lovers into the future with a product that not only delivers on taste but also on gut health benefits that are becoming increasingly important to consumers. Aside from containing more than 10% of the daily fiber recommendation and only 4g of sugar, Mighty is gluten-free, caffeine-free, non-GMO, kosher, and vegan. Mighty means you can have more of the drink you love guilt-free.

The move is the latest in a series of bold back-to-back bets by Beliv, Latin America's fastest-growing, better-for-you beverage company. The company added the U.S. as a focus market to the 30 countries and counting it operates across.

"Mighty's launch marks a milestone in Beliv's journey to redefine soda as we know it," said Desiree Sanchis, Vice President of US Brand Marketing for Beliv. "We're prepared to perfect the charge on the 'third generation of soda,' where a healthier benefit-driven soda isn't the outlier or challenger, but the norm."

The first Petit fruit nectar U.S. brand campaign went live last month, in the middle of back-to-school season, with sights set on Hispanic households in the Florida and Texas markets. "Too Good to be Fruit " celebrates the simple joys Petit brings to family breakfasts and beyond. According to market research data, Petit grew five times the rate of its nectar category counterparts even before the campaign launched, leading the overall growth. Petit is available online nationwide or via Publix, Sédanos, Walmart, Target, and more in select markets.

Keeping true to its core values of entrepreneurship and innovation, Beliv also announced an expansion of its wildly popular Big Easy kombucha brand with the addition of Big Easy Pop (a refreshing, gut-healthy, 35-calorie sparkling drink that is USDA-certified organic, all-natural, Stevia-free, fruit-forward, and contains prebiotics and probiotics to promote digestive and immune health) last week. Big Easy Pop, which sold out its first production in less than one month, is on the shelves of major retailers across the U.S., including Publix, Giant, Rouses, Costco, Instacart , and more.

Looking ahead, High Brew , the portfolio's ready-to-drink cold brew coffee, is set to have a moment of its own in the spotlight next month. Similarly to its counterparts, High Brew is already experiencing double-digit growth and successfully outpacing its category. It's on shelves at Sprouts Farmers Market, Wegmans Food Markets, H-E-B, and more and available for order online nationwide.

"Beliv's success in growing the U.S. business in just the first half of 2024 is a testament to our ability to innovate and respond to consumer demands swiftly and effectively," said Rodrigo Azambuja, President of US for Beliv. "As we continue to expand our footprint and introduce new products and campaigns, we're not just aiming to lead but to set a new industry standard. For us, Petit is more than a fruit nectar – its a celebration of the simple joys of family breakfasts and beyond – and Mighty is more than a soda-it's a statement about what we will be."

About Beliv

Beliv, founded in 2016, is a company that combines entrepreneurial energy, innovation, and a sense of fun. The company's DNA is rooted in its Latin spirit and multiculturalism and marked by an entrepreneurial spirit, an innovative approach, and the signature freshness and quality Beliv has come to represent. Today, Beliv boldly operates in over 30 countries, and its teams work seamlessly across countries and continents, maintaining the unique essence that defines the company and the products it believes in. The company's portfolio includes over 40 brands. It touches various beverage industries, including juices (Citric , Petit ), energy drinks (OCA ), ready-to-drink coffee (High Brew ), carbonated soft drinks (Big Easy , Mighty ), and water (Güitig , Salutaris ). For more information, visit belivcompany/en .

