Kensington Investment Distributors Elevates Brand To Become Xtollo Investment Partners, Ushering In A Bold New Era Of Innovation And Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Distributors is excited to announce its re-brand to Xtollo Investment Partners ("Xtollo"), marking a new chapter in its mission to elevate services. This transformation sets the stage for a new era of innovation, strategic partnerships, and a strengthened commitment to empowering financial professionals and their clients.

Derived from the Latin phrase meaning "to lift up," Xtollo reflects the company's vision of building an inclusive financial ecosystem that fosters innovation and accessibility. With a focus on simplifying complex markets and supporting underrepresented groups, Xtollo is expanding its reach through strategic partnerships, innovative products, and a commitment to making financial markets more accessible for all.

Xtollo will continue its long-standing collaboration with Kensington Asset Management , further expanding its portfolio of innovative financial products. This includes the recent launch of the Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF, (KHPI) , designed for income generation with downside hedging. In addition, Xtollo is thrilled to announce its new partnership with The Leuthold Group , a renowned leader in independent investment research and asset management. Through this partnership, Xtollo will distribute The Leuthold Group's esteemed investment products, including the Leuthold Core Investment Fund , alongside a range of strategies powered by their expertise in quantitative research and tactical asset allocation. These alliances position Xtollo to provide financial professionals with an even wider range of top-tier solutions.

"Our evolution into Xtollo represents more than a name change-it's a reflection of our enhanced focus on innovation and delivering real value to our partners," said Mano Fanopoulos, Managing Partner of Xtollo Investment Partners . "Our collaboration with The Leuthold Group is a testament to our commitment to providing advisors with the very best tools to help their clients succeed."

John Mueller, Co-CEO of The Leuthold Group commented, "We're excited to join forces with Xtollo. Their goals align seamlessly with our mission to deliver research-driven, high-quality investment solutions to advisors. Together, we look forward to expanding the impact of our strategies and delivering exceptional value to financial professionals and their clients."

About The Leuthold Group

Founded in 1981, The Leuthold Group is a research-driven investment management firm known for its data-focused approach to asset allocation and security selection. With a strong reputation for disciplined research, the firm offers a range of investment products and strategies that help investors navigate complex markets and achieve lasting results.

About Xtollo Investment Partners

At Xtollo Investment Partners , we are dedicated to elevating our partners through tailored solutions that drive success and innovation. We seek to empower and uplift, ensuring every collaboration leads to greater achievements. We believe that investment solutions should enhance both your business and your clients' experiences, offering a range of investment products and advisory services designed to strengthen and empower your portfolios.

For more information, please visit: ,

email [email protected] or call 877-891-1206.

The Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF ("KHPI"), prospectus available here. Investing in the Funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Risks specific to the Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (KHPI) are detailed in the prospectus. The Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC ("Quasar").

