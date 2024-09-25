Rise Above: Overcome Setbacks With Les Brown, Miranda Walker & Other Experts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally acclaimed motivational speaker and author Les Brown is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Miranda Walker and other co-authors on the release of his latest book, "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown's Wisdom". Set to hit the shelves at the end of summer, this transformative guide is packed with practical advice and real-world examples designed to deliver tangible results for business and life."Rise Above" is not just another self-help book; it's a comprehensive toolkit. Readers will discover proven strategies to navigate and overcome obstacles, drawing from Brown's and Walker's extensive experience and insights from the influence of some of the world's top experts. The book is packed with actionable steps that readers can implement immediately to drive success and resilience in their professional and personal lives.Les Brown's previous books, such as "Live Your Dreams" and "It's Not Over Until You Win," have inspired millions around the globe. These bestsellers have cemented his reputation as a leading voice in personal development, offering timeless wisdom and practical guidance.From humble beginnings to becoming one of the most influential motivational speakers in the world, Les' and his coauthors' stories are a testament to the power of perseverance and positive thinking.In the spirit of inspiring others, "Rise Above" is a unique collaboration that draws inspiration from the success stories of some of Les Brown's loyal followers, including Miranda Walker. Each chapter integrates the personal stories of his coauthors, ensuring the book resonates on a personal level with his readers.Other notable contributors include:Rudy MawerJ Thomas SmithJustin DayRev Dr Manuel A. HowardJerry GibsonBarry CryanWanda Muir OliverStephen RueBeth FischerNaima SpencerDr TayoDr Rosemarie RuteckiDr Michelle SandsDiana LeslieAnticipation is building for the release of "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown's Wisdom," available on Amazon this Fall.Readers are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare for a journey of transformation and empowerment!Follow us on social media for the latest updates, exclusive content, and inspirational messages from Les Brown, Miranda Walker and the other co-authors!Facebook: Les Brown OfficialX: @LesBrown77Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information about "Rise Above" and to pre-order your copy, visit Amazon today !About Les Brown and Miranda WalkerLes Brown is a world-renowned motivational speaker, author, and former politician. He has inspired millions with his powerful messages of hope and determination, empowering people to rise above their circumstances and achieve greatness. Brown's dynamic speaking style and profound wisdom continue to make a significant impact globally.Miranda was born in Miami, Florida. Growing up as the youngest of three children, she was always adventurous, courageous, and fearless. Very early on, her mother instilled the importance of faith in God, and through faith, she believed that anything was possible. With this solid foundation, Miranda excelled in everything she set out to do.She graduated top ten percent of her high school class and became an author and serial entrepreneur. She has always been a stellar writer, and discovered her love and passion in the beauty industry where she serves others with the spirit of excellence. Miranda is a woman of GOD, wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Miranda's journey in ministry has awakened the gifts and talents on the inside of her, and made her realize that her life was a story. The excitement, hardships, struggles, and lessons learned all worked out for the good. Miranda decided she would use her gifts and testimony to minister to others, to give a message of faith and encouragement despite the valleys in life.Miranda's foundation still stands today, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

